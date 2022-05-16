Log in
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Retail Sales and Industrial Production on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead Update

05/16/2022 | 02:17pm EDT
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  Retail Sales                Apr      +1.0%   (29)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex autos               Apr      +0.4%   (27)  +1.1% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Apr      +0.5%   (28)  +0.9% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Apr       78.6%  (23)   78.3% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Mar      +1.9%   (18)  +1.5% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           May       75     (17)   77 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts              Apr       1.75M  (28)   1.793M 
                  -- percent change         Apr      -2.4%         +0.3% 
          0830  Building Permits            Apr       1.82M  (20)   1.873M 
                  -- percent change         Apr      -2.8%         +0.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              May 14    200K   (21)   203K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           May       15.0   (19)   17.6 
          1000  Existing Home Sales         Apr       5.64M  (28)   5.77M 
                  -- percent change         Apr      -2.3%         -2.7% 
          1000  Leading Index               Apr      +0.0%   (14)   +0.3% 
 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1416ET

