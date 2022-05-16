Retail Sales and Industrial Production on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales Apr +1.0% (29) +0.5% -- ex autos Apr +0.4% (27) +1.1% 0915 Industrial Production Apr +0.5% (28) +0.9% 0915 Capacity Utilization Apr 78.6% (23) 78.3% 1000 Business Inventories Mar +1.9% (18) +1.5% 1000 Housing Mkt Index May 75 (17) 77 Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Apr 1.75M (28) 1.793M -- percent change Apr -2.4% +0.3% 0830 Building Permits Apr 1.82M (20) 1.873M -- percent change Apr -2.8% +0.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 14 200K (21) 203K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy May 15.0 (19) 17.6 1000 Existing Home Sales Apr 5.64M (28) 5.77M -- percent change Apr -2.3% -2.7% 1000 Leading Index Apr +0.0% (14) +0.3% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

