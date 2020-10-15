Log in
Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

10/15/2020 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Sep      +0.7%   (18)  +0.6% 
                  -- ex autos               Sep      +0.4%   (16)  +0.7% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Sep      +0.5%   (15)  +0.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Sep       71.8%  (14)   71.4% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Aug      +0.4%   (12)  +0.1% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Oct       80.5   (16)   80.4* 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Sep Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-20 1014ET


