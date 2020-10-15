Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Retail Sales Sep +0.7% (18) +0.6% -- ex autos Sep +0.4% (16) +0.7% 0915 Industrial Production Sep +0.5% (15) +0.4% 0915 Capacity Utilization Sep 71.8% (14) 71.4% 1000 Business Inventories Aug +0.4% (12) +0.1% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 80.5 (16) 80.4* (Prelim) *Sep Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

