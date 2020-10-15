Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Sep +0.7% (18) +0.6%
-- ex autos Sep +0.4% (16) +0.7%
0915 Industrial Production Sep +0.5% (15) +0.4%
0915 Capacity Utilization Sep 71.8% (14) 71.4%
1000 Business Inventories Aug +0.4% (12) +0.1%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 80.5 (16) 80.4*
(Prelim)
*Sep Final Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
