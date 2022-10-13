Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Retail Sales Sep +0.3% (19) +0.3% -- ex autos Sep +0.0% (18) -0.3% 0830 Import Prices Sep -1.1% (13) -1.0% 1000 Business Inventories Aug +0.9% (13) +0.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 59.0 (18) 58.6* (prelim) *End-Sep Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

