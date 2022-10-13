Advanced search
Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

10/13/2022 | 10:15am EDT
The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Sep      +0.3%   (19)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex autos               Sep      +0.0%   (18)  -0.3% 
          0830  Import Prices               Sep      -1.1%   (13)  -1.0% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Aug      +0.9%   (13)  +0.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Oct       59.0   (18)   58.6* 
                  (prelim) 
 
*End-Sep Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1014ET

HOT NEWS