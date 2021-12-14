Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Retail Sales on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead

12/14/2021 | 10:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0830  Retail Sales                Nov      +0.8%   (30)  +1.7% 
                  -- ex autos               Nov      +1.0%   (28)  +1.7% 
          0830 Import Prices                Nov      +0.6%   (17)  +1.2% 
          0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy     Dec       25     (17)   30.9 
          1000 Business Inventories         Oct      +1.1%   (18)  +0.7% 
          1000 Housing Mkt Index            Dec       84     (18)   83 
Thursday  0830 Jobless Claims               Dec 11    195K   (22)   184K 
          0830 Housing Starts               Nov       1.56M  (29)   1.52M 
                 -- percent change          Nov      +2.6%         -0.7% 
          0830 Building Permits Nov         Nov       1.66M  (20)   1.65M 
                 -- percent change          Nov      +0.6%         +4.0% 
          0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy            Dec       30     (18)   39 
          0915 Industrial Production        Nov      +0.6%   (27)  +1.6% 
          0915 Capacity Utilization         Nov       76.8%  (22)   76.4% 
          0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI         Dec       58.6   (7)    58.3* 
          0945 Markit Flash Services PMI    Dec       58.2   (6)    58.0* 
          1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy      Dec       25     (3)    24 
                 Composite Index 
 
*Nov Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-21 1014ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.71256 Delayed Quote.-6.87%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.32341 Delayed Quote.-3.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.77942 Delayed Quote.0.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.12998 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.25% 0.013162 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.67572 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
S&P 500 -0.56% 4642.33 Delayed Quote.24.30%
Latest news "Commodities"
10:20aICE Canola Narrowly Mixed Tuesday Morning
DJ
10:14aRetail Sales on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
09:59aHochschild says it expects peru to approve plan in first half of 2022 for extending life of inmaculada silver mine
RE
09:55aTSX index drops after inflation data spooks Wall Street
RE
09:55aIraq foreign reserves rise on currency devaluation, oil prices - cbank governor
RE
09:55aIraq has no current need for an imf loan with oil prices back up - central bank governor
RE
09:55aIraqi 2022 budget likely to be based on an oil price of around $45 per barrel - central bank governor
RE
09:45aCaterpillar, BNSF, Chevron to Pursue Hydrogen Locomotive Demonstration
DJ
09:00aColgate Energy plans first major U.S. oil producer IPO since 2018 -sources
RE
09:00aCredit suisse to lead ipo of permian oil producer -sources
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
2Stocks cling to gains ahead of slew of cenbank meetings
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, eBay, Ford, Home Depot, Walmart...
4Will an inflation-fighting Fed break its vow on jobs?
5Apple closes in on $3 trillion market value

HOT NEWS