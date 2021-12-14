Retail Sales on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales Nov +0.8% (30) +1.7%
-- ex autos Nov +1.0% (28) +1.7%
0830 Import Prices Nov +0.6% (17) +1.2%
0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Dec 25 (17) 30.9
1000 Business Inventories Oct +1.1% (18) +0.7%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Dec 84 (18) 83
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 11 195K (22) 184K
0830 Housing Starts Nov 1.56M (29) 1.52M
-- percent change Nov +2.6% -0.7%
0830 Building Permits Nov Nov 1.66M (20) 1.65M
-- percent change Nov +0.6% +4.0%
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Dec 30 (18) 39
0915 Industrial Production Nov +0.6% (27) +1.6%
0915 Capacity Utilization Nov 76.8% (22) 76.4%
0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Dec 58.6 (7) 58.3*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Dec 58.2 (6) 58.0*
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Dec 25 (3) 24
Composite Index
*Nov Final Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
