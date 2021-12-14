Retail Sales on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales Nov +0.8% (30) +1.7% -- ex autos Nov +1.0% (28) +1.7% 0830 Import Prices Nov +0.6% (17) +1.2% 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Dec 25 (17) 30.9 1000 Business Inventories Oct +1.1% (18) +0.7% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Dec 84 (18) 83 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 11 195K (22) 184K 0830 Housing Starts Nov 1.56M (29) 1.52M -- percent change Nov +2.6% -0.7% 0830 Building Permits Nov Nov 1.66M (20) 1.65M -- percent change Nov +0.6% +4.0% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Dec 30 (18) 39 0915 Industrial Production Nov +0.6% (27) +1.6% 0915 Capacity Utilization Nov 76.8% (22) 76.4% 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Dec 58.6 (7) 58.3* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Dec 58.2 (6) 58.0* 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Dec 25 (3) 24 Composite Index *Nov Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-21 1014ET