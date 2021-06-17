Retail TouchPoints : Launches Retail ThinkTank to Connect Industry Executives, Trendcasters and Experts

Virtual Hub Provides a Curated Experience for Uncovering Innovative Ideas, Insights and Opportunities

Retail TouchPoints (RTP), the top retail community and media company to sit at the intersection of design and tech innovation, has unveiled Retail ThinkTank, the ultimate online destination to help executives discover their next big business idea.

After 18 months of disruption and volatility, the industry has reignited and inspired more innovation than ever before. Retail ThinkTank was developed to create a curated destination for executives to acquire the latest research, trend-based insights and tactical best practices. Visitors will receive guided perspectives and insights to help them hone their strategies and find new ways to compete and differentiate.

Featuring an assortment of new insights and resources from the RTP editorial team, Retail ThinkTank will also include candid conversations with some of the industry’s top influencers, consultants and tech companies. Executives can visit the hub and access resources that touch on:

The New Consumer: Shopper behaviors and expectations are constantly changing. Dig into data and insights to help you understand what your target customer really wants.

Omnichannel & Fulfillment: Bolster your omnichannel strategies to meet customer needs wherever, whenever.

In-Store Experience & Design: As the world reopens, brands and retailers are rethinking their store models. Get expert perspectives on how to reimagine your store experiences and invest in new formats such as pop-ups and content studios.

Next-Gen Data & Analytics: In the new era of retail, personalized engagement is the name of the game. Hear how brands across product categories are collecting, analyzing and using data to create more immersive experiences online and in stores.

New Revenue Models: Social commerce, livestreaming, marketplaces...there are a multitude of new models and methods for retailers to generate revenue. Uncover best practices that will help you find the right path for your business.

Retail ThinkTank also includes the latest resources from some of the industry’s top tech companies. Visitors can dig into THE LAB to get proprietary content from our partners: Acquire, BigCommerce, Clarus Commerce, Cloudinary, Karrot, Salesforce, TalkDesk, TIBCO and Toshiba.

“The retail industry is brimming with content designed to help retail executives make smarter investments and create better customer experiences. With Retail ThinkTank, our goal was to make finding and consuming that content easier and more enjoyable for our community,” said Adam O’Brien, Publisher for Retail TouchPoints. “With our partners, we’re developing a learning experience that brings together the latest, most cutting-edge content that will set our readers up for success.”

Given the fast-changing nature of the retail industry, Retail ThinkTank will be updated with new content regularly through the summer of 2021. RTP subscribers and social media followers will be alerted of new content and conversations, including those with experts like John Rossman, former Amazon executive and author of The Amazon Way book series.

“At RTP, we take great pride in our approach to content. We know that it’s not just about covering what’s timely, but providing relevant, in-depth insights and analysis that will help our executive readers take action,” said Alicia Esposito, Director of Content + New Media for Retail TouchPoints. “Retail ThinkTank delivers upon our promise as a company by spotlighting fresh perspectives on the omnichannel experience and new ways retailers can thrive and grow.”

