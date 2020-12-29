Retail Trade Turnover index decreased 5.1%

Retail trade turnover index registered a year-on-year change rate of -5.1% in November, 4.7 percentage points less than the rate observed in October. The indices of employment, wages and salaries and hours worked adjusted of calendar effects presented year-on-year change rates of -4.2%, 0.8% and -5.3%, respectively (-3.4%, 0.2% and -4.8% in the previous month, by the same order).

