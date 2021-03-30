Retail Trade Turnover plunged to 14.5%

Retail trade turnover index registered a year-on-year change rate of -14.5% in February, 3.8 percentage points below the rate observed in January.

The indices of employment, wages and salaries and hours worked adjusted of calendar effects presented year-on-year change rates of -5.4%, -5.8% and -21.1%, respectively (-4.8%, -4.2% and -13.8% in the previous month, by the same order). The year-on-year reduction in employment was the most intense since January 2013 and since May 2020 since May of the previous year, the reduction in hours worked had not been so significant.

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID-19, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.