Retail Trade turnover index grew 3.1%

Retail trade turnover index registered a year-on-year change rate of 3.1% in August, 1.3 percentage points above the rate observed in July, almost at the level in August 2019 (-0,1%).

The indices of employment, wages and salaries and hours worked adjusted of calendar effects presented year-on-year change rates of 1.7%, 3.1% and 3.4%, respectively (0.9%, 4.4% and 3.4% in the previous month, by the same order).