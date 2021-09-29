Log in
Retail Trade turnover index grew 3.1%

09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Summary

Retail trade turnover index registered a year-on-year change rate of 3.1% in August, 1.3 percentage points above the rate observed in July, almost at the level in August 2019 (-0,1%).
The indices of employment, wages and salaries and hours worked adjusted of calendar effects presented year-on-year change rates of 1.7%, 3.1% and 3.4%, respectively (0.9%, 4.4% and 3.4% in the previous month, by the same order).


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
