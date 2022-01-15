Log in
Retail Traders and Investors Will Be Able to Purchase the $BP Token via the Cryptocurrency Exchange Gate.io

01/15/2022 | 05:54pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol, the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce that its native token, $BP, will be listed on Gate.io starting Sunday. Gate.io is one of the top 10 crypto exchanges in the world.

"Beyond Protocol is excited to announce it will kick off a series of listings with top flight exchanges on Sunday evening San Francisco time with Gate.io," said Beyond Protocol CEO Jonathan Manzi. "The listings will be supported by WinterMute, a tier-1 market maker, which recently made a strategic investment in Beyond Protocol. Through these listings, Beyond Protocol looks forward to continuing to grow the reach of its community and stimulate adoption of its cryptocurrency prior to mainnet."

"We are grateful for the support of our community and partners -- the overwhelming majority of which are staking BP and long term holders," added Manzi. "There is a burning need for our technology -- it can have an immediate positive impact in each of our lives and usher in a new era where we can bring ethics to technology and support the good guy. If you are new to the community, we open our arms wide and salute you. Welcome home."

Gate.io Listing

  • 80+M worldwide users
  • Daily trading volume of $12B+
  • 224+ Countries
  • 1000+ Currencies trading

The $BP token functions within the protocol as a means to compensate validating nodes and incentivize continued investment in the network; these nodes form the backbone of Beyond Protocol and make the service "probabilistically impossible to hack." $BP can be used for value transfer among devices, and for peer-to-peer transactions both on and off-chain.

About Beyond Protocol:
Beyond Protocol is a distributed ledger technology project that offers a secure and probabilistically unhackable solution to inter-device/Internet of Things (IoT) communication. With one line of code, Beyond Protocol's platform enables secure message brokering between devices through the utilization of blockchain technology and unique hardware signatures, and equips devices with a cryptocurrency-based payment gateway for automated, behind-the-scenes transactions. Beyond Protocol seeks to build real, practical solutions for device security and payments within an economy of machines.

For additional information, please contact Ryan Hughes at RHughes@HStrategies.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retail-traders-and-investors-will-be-able-to-purchase-the-bp-token-via-the-cryptocurrency-exchange-gateio-301461625.html

SOURCE Beyond Protocol


© PRNewswire 2022
