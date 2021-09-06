Log in
Retail and Hospitality Research Firm IHL Group Partners With Content Catalyst to Launch New Platform for Data and Research Reports

09/06/2021 | 06:48am EDT
IHL Group, an advisory and research firm covering the global retail and hospitality sectors, has partnered with technology provider Content Catalyst, to launch an interactive platform for subscribers using flagship content delivery service, Publish Interactive.

IHL, based in Tennessee (USA), produces research covering global retail and hospitality markets with an expertise in store systems, supply chain and impact of retail technologies such as POS, MPOS and BOPIS and produces an extensive proprietary data set on US store openings.

Commenting on working with Content Catalyst, Greg Buzek, President of IHL Group, said; “This partnership has allowed us to refresh our research platform and make it stickier for our corporate clients”.

IHL’s new research service, powered by Publish Interactive, offers access to IHL’s research and data services. Subscribers will benefit an interactive experience which allows them to search across all content, save and share selections and export content and data into MS Office compatible documents for repurposing.

“Our previous system only allowed for download, so customers had to know intuitively which report had which information to effectively use the content. Now, with Publish Interactive, they can search keywords, find charts, clip and use for their internal presentations,” said Greg Buzek.

Edwin Bailey, Director of Marketing at Content Catalyst, said; “We are delighted that IHL has chosen to use Publish Interactive for its research platform. The intuitive search, workflow and content administration tools enables IHL Group to help its customers to save time and energy as they search for business intelligence”.

About Content Catalyst

Since 2003, Content Catalyst has developed proprietary software-as-a-service products enabling businesses to efficiently discover knowledge and data in documents and allow users to collate, build and share insight. The Leeds-based company holds three software patents and continually reinvests into R&D. Its flagship software, Publish Interactive, is a content management platform with authoring, workflow, licensing and subscriber management tools for market analyst firms to deliver and manage their content.

publishinteractive.com

About IHL Group

IHL Group is a global research and advisory firm specializing in technologies for the retail and hospitality industries. The company, based in Franklin, Tennessee, generates timely data reports, offers advisory services and serves as the leading retail technology spokesperson for industry and vendor events.

ihlservices.com


HOT NEWS