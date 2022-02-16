Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Retail data backs Fed hawks

02/16/2022 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Receive by email

The roller coaster is still the best image to describe the situation on Wall Street this week. Yesterday's easing tensions on the Ukrainian border allowed indexes to rebound, led by stocks that had been chopped up in recent days, especially in the cyclical and technology sectors. But today may be quite different.

Futures were down this morning, and it’s hard to forecast what direction Wall Street will take in the next few hours. The question on everyone's mind is whether tensions between Moscow and the West will continue to ease, or if something new will come up.

Yesterday saw the departure of part of some Russian troops massed on the border. Well, at the same time, Ukraine was the victim of a vast cyberattack. You have to get used to it, the master of the Kremlin is also a chess grandmaster: it is his declarations, and not those of his rivals, that make markets shake and diplomats break out in a cold sweat. But a negotiated outcome remains possible.

Today's trading session is dominated by a battery of indicators in the United States in various fields. Yesterday, the US producer price figures for January showed that the economy is still overheating and that the Fed will be looking to get inflation under control. Moreover, the yield on US 10-year government bonds rose sharply above 2% in response. There is also a flurry of corporate results, with big names such as Walmart and Nvidia.

In addition, new data released today shows that US retail sales rose by seasonally adjusted 3.8% in January from the prior month. This is till the highest monthly gain since last March. Vehicles, furniture and e-commerce were among the biggest contributors. This comes as inflation reached a 40-year high.

While these retail figures are good news for the U.S. economy, this is not really the case for markets, since it strengthens the case for a double rate hike in March.

The VIX index, which has been high for the past few days, retreated yesterday, while remaining in an uncomfortable zone which shows that volatility is still present. Both because of the damage caused by inflation everywhere and because of the uncertainty surrounding the crisis in Ukraine.

 

Economic highlights of the day:

US with retail sales, industrial production, NAHB housing index, business inventories, oil inventories and the minutes of the last Fed meeting. China announced this morning an inflation of 0.9% in January, for a consensus of 1%. Producer prices showed an annual growth of 9.1%, for 9.5% expected.

The dollar/euro pair is stable at USD 0.8798. The ounce of gold is losing altitude at USD 1862, oil is up with Brent at USD 95.12 and WTI at USD 93.81. The T-Bond yield is climbing back up to 2.03% over 10 years. Bitcoin is down to USD 43,597.

 

On markets:

* AirBnb - The short-term lodging services platform said Tuesday night it expects better-than-expected revenue for the current quarter after reporting strong results for the last three of 2021. The stock is up 3.2% in trading before the Wall Street opening.

* ViacomCBS - The media conglomerate, which reported quarterly earnings below analysts' expectations Tuesday night, said it wants to rename itself Paramount in anticipation of accelerating development of Paramount+, its streaming service.

* Kraft Heinz - The U.S. food company reported Wednesday quarterly sales above Wall Street expectations, supported by higher prices and solid demand.

* Hilton on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue up 106% as increased COVID-19 vaccine coverage and travel demand boosted occupancy at its hotels.

* Barrick Gold - The mining group, which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, gained 1.5% in premarket trading after announcing a $1 billion ('878 million) share buyback plan and an increase in the dividend paid to shareholders.

* Devon Energy - The oil and gas producer advanced 3.9% in premarket trading, buoyed by the release of a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, a higher dividend paid to shareholders and a share buyback plan.

* Wynn Resorts - The casino operator is down 2.6% in premarket trading after mixed quarterly results.

* Seaworld Entertainment announced Tuesday that its $3.4 billion offer to buy CEDAR FAIR was rejected by the latter and that it did not see a way to reach a deal with the theme park operator. Cedar Fair's share price fell by 12% in pre-market trading.

* Meta Platforms - Facebook's parent company announced Tuesday evening that it had closed the acquisition of Kustomer, a customer relationship management startup, as the European Commission gave the green light to the $1 billion acquisition project launched in November 2020.

* Roblox - The online video game platform reported bookings, a measure equivalent to revenue, below analysts' expectations for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, sending the stock down 13% in after-hours trading.

* BioNTech - The German pharmaceutical company announced Wednesday it is developing a laboratory made up of containers that it wants to send to Africa in the form of kits to be assembled, in order to alleviate what the World Health Organization (WHO) has described as immense disparities in access to vaccination against COVID-19 in the world.

 

Analyst recommendations:

AirBnb: Piper Sandler adjusts price target to $194 from $169, maintains neutral rating.

Apple: Tigress Financial lifts price target to $210 from $198, reiterates strong buy rating

AstraZeneca: Jefferies remains Hold with a price target reduced from GBp 9100 to GBp 8800.

BAE Systems: Morgan Stanley moves from Overweight to Equal-weight with a target of GBp 642.

British American Tobacco: Cowen keeps market perform with a price target raised from GBp 2850 to 3500.

CarMax: Evercore ISI downgrades to inline from outperform. PT up 5.9% to $120.

Celanese: Piper Sandler cut the recommendation to neutral from overweight. PT up 14% set to $180.

Continental Resources: Keybanc raises price target to $61 from $57, maintains overweight rating

Ecolab: J.P. Morgan raised the recommendation to neutral from underweight. PT up 4.2% to $191.

Evraz: Citigroup resumes its Buy rating, targeting GBp 490.

General Motors: Sinara FC initiated coverage with a recommendation of overweight. PT up 31% to $65.

Leidos: Cowen downgrades to $105 from $119. Maintains outperform rating.

Masimo: Piper Sandler downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT down 13% to $200.

Segro: Goodbody upgrades from hold to buy targeting GBp 1400.

Steel Dynamics: Goldman Sachs raises steel dynamics' price target to $80 from $75, maintains buy rating

The Gym Group: Jefferies starts tracking as Buy, targeting GBp 340.

The Home Depot: OTR Global upgrades to positive from mixed.


© MarketScreener.com 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Receive by email
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. 3.04% 185.5497 Delayed Quote.8.16%
APPLE INC. -1.33% 170.6191 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.78% 8932.46 Delayed Quote.2.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.32% 0.71706 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC -0.93% 596.2 Delayed Quote.9.53%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 4.41% 27.38 Delayed Quote.9.48%
BIONTECH SE 0.73% 164.26 Delayed Quote.-36.60%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -2.33% 38432.88 Real-time Quote.-3.56%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.30% 43658.28 Real-time Quote.-3.63%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -0.47% 3414.5 Delayed Quote.25.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.25% 1.35751 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.27% 0.7874 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
CARMAX, INC. -4.16% 108.5 Delayed Quote.-12.98%
CELANESE CORPORATION -1.95% 155.91 Delayed Quote.-5.80%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.27% 66.81 Delayed Quote.10.95%
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC. 0.68% 54.52 Delayed Quote.21.25%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 6.59% 54.67 Delayed Quote.16.73%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.02% 564 Delayed Quote.4.28%
ECOLAB INC. -0.87% 181.86 Delayed Quote.-21.89%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.13645 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
EVERCORE INC. -1.48% 125.15 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
EVRAZ PLC -2.78% 321.6 Delayed Quote.-45.05%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.75% 50.13 Delayed Quote.-15.28%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 1.73% 160.16 Delayed Quote.1.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.013321 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. 0.45% 84.99 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.01% 95.34 Delayed Quote.22.94%
MASIMO CORPORATION -34.26% 153.315 Delayed Quote.-21.84%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.87% 216.76 Delayed Quote.-34.29%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.70% 101.76 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.31% 0.666 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.72% 260.3792 Delayed Quote.-9.91%
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES -0.96% 150.115 Delayed Quote.-15.09%
ROBLOX CORPORATION -23.47% 56.08 Delayed Quote.-28.95%
S&P 500 -0.69% 4441.74 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.95% 183.22 Delayed Quote.3.74%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.38% 505.8641 Delayed Quote.19.94%
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. -0.72% 70.07 Delayed Quote.8.97%
SEGRO PLC 0.83% 1271 Delayed Quote.-12.22%
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. 0.14% 63.99 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
THE GYM GROUP PLC -0.65% 229.5 Delayed Quote.-9.23%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -0.99% 349.99 Delayed Quote.-14.88%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 4.50% 36.2631 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
VIACOMCBS INC. -20.84% 28.4998 Delayed Quote.19.25%
WALMART INC. -0.29% 134.015 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
WTI 1.79% 94.089 Delayed Quote.25.80%
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED -2.38% 93.865 Delayed Quote.13.19%
More news
Wall Street rises as Russia-Ukraine tensions slightly ease
Wall Street rises as Russia-Ukraine tensions slightly ease 		And then came inflation data
And then came inflation data 		US Inflation rises more than expected
US Inflation rises more than expected