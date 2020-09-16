Log in
Latest News
Retail gains nudge European stocks higher

09/16/2020 | 03:32am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

A fourth day of gains in retail stocks nudged European equities higher on Wednesday after Zara-owner Inditex returned to quarterly profit, but UK blue-chip stocks came under pressure after a surge in the previous session.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched 0.3% higher by 0717 GMT, extending a winning run this week.

Markets globally appeared to be in a holding pattern ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement, with investors expecting somewhat rosier economic forecasts but a renewed pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as the U.S. economy needs to recover from a pandemic-driven downturn.

London's blue-chip shares slipped 0.1%, dragged lower by banking shares.

Inditex said it saw a 74% jump in online sales in the first half, pushing its shares 4.2% higher. The retail sector was up 1.4%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 0.26% 3340.76 Delayed Quote.-11.44%
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. 6.32% 25.35 Delayed Quote.-24.07%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.32% 372.09 Delayed Quote.-11.38%
