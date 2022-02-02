Log in
Retail price of Petroleum products from 3 February 2022 to 9 February 2022

02/02/2022 | 04:29am EST

02/02/2022 | 04:29am EST
Retail price of Petroleum products from 3 February 2022 to 9 February 2022
Retail Price 02 February 2022

Based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, the retail prices of petroleum products from 3 February 2022 to 9 February 2022 are fixed as follows:

  1. the retail price of RON97 remains unchanged at RM3.12 per litre;
  2. the retail price of RON95 petrol remains unchanged at RM2.05 per litre; and
  3. the retail price of diesel remains unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

To protect the consumers from global oil price increases, the Government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price APM for RON95 and diesel has increased beyond the current ceiling price.

The Government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people.

Ministry of Finance Malaysia
Putrajaya
2 February 2022

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of Malaysia published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 09:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
