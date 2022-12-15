Advanced search
Retail sales fall but labor market still tight

12/15/2022 | 02:43pm EST
STORY: U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November - the biggest decline in 11 months - suggesting that higher borrowing costs and the threat of an imminent recession were starting to have an impact on household spending.

The report from the Commerce Department on Thursday comes after sales surged in October - when Americans started their holiday shopping early - as retailers scrambled to clear excess inventory.

Overall, Retail sales dropped 0.6% in November, dragged down by a drop in auto sales, furniture as well as electronics and appliances.

Online retail sales decreased as well as sales at general merchandise stores, including clothing, sporting goods, hobby, and book stores.

But sales at restaurants and bars - the only services category in the retail sales report - increased 0.9%.

Still, consumer spending remains supported by a tight labor market, and a separate report on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits decreased by the most in five months.

POWELL: "Despite the slowdown in growth, the labor market remains extremely tight."

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remarked on the tight labor market, which is keeping wages elevated.

The Fed again raised interest rates - this time by half a percentage point - as it tries to bring down inflation.

It also projected even more increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023, which triggered a selloff in equities, as investors worry about the threat of recession.

U.S. stocks fell further on Thursday after the retail sales report, with the Dow falling as much as 800 points in morning trading.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS