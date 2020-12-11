Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Retail sales grow 0.9%, keep record level in October December 10, 2020

12/11/2020 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retail sales grow for the sixth month in a row - Photo: Alex Rocha/PMPA

Sales in the retail trade grew 0.9% in October, the sixth consecutive positive rate since May. As a result, the retail level hit a record for the third time in a row, standing 0.9% above September and 8.0% above February, the pre-pandemic level. In relation to October 2019, the trade increased 8.3%, reaching the fifth consecutive positive rate and the highest one for October since 2012 (9.2%).

The information is from the Monthly Survey of Trade - PMC, released today (10) by the IBGE.

'After very significant drops in March and April, the retail has been growing, though with a downward trend - May (12.2%), June (8.6%), July (4.6%), August (2.9%) and September (0.5%). The October´s figure shows an upward trend, which should be cautiously seen as an upturn. At the very least, it shows a vitality of the economy at a level that was already high,' analyzes Cristiano Santos, manager of the PMC.

Among eight activities surveyed, seven registered positive rates compared with September: Fabric, apparel and footwear (6.6%), Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (6.6%), Office, computer and communication material and equipment (3.7%), Pharmaceuticals, medical and orthopedic articles, toiletries and cosmetics (2.3%), Other articles of personal and domestic use (1.9%), Fuels and lubricants (1.1%) and Hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (0.6%). Only the sector of Furniture and household appliances (-1.1%) retreated.

Sales increased 8.0% in relation to pre-pandemic period

Santos highlights that the October´s figure is 8.0% above the February index, before the pandemic. However, the growth was unequal, with rises in Furniture and household appliances (19.0% above February), Other articles of personal and domestic use (13.3%), Pharmaceuticals, medical and orthopedic articles, toiletries and cosmetics (9.6%) and Hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (6.1%). The other four activities dropped: Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-33.7%), Fuels and lubricants (-4.7%), Fabric, apparel and footwear (-4.6%) and Office, computer and communication material and equipment (-2.1%).

'The extended retail shows the same behavior, 4.9% above February, with five positive rates and five negative ones. Construction material registered the biggest growth (21.5%) and Vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces, the smallest one (-5.2%), after Books,' analyzes him.

For Santos, some factors explain such behavior: 'Hypermarkets and supermarkets and Pharmaceuticals did not have their stores closed. In addition, the markets absorbed part of the sales of the activities that stopped right in the beginning of the pandemic. The activities of Construction material and Furniture and household appliances were impacted by the emergency aid, which allowed families to carry out small refurbishments and replace items for their houses.'

The IBGE manager also highlights that the inflationary pressure over the last months held the growth of the activity of hypermarkets and supermarkets: 'When we look at volume, August and September are negative and October is positive. However, when we look at the revenue, it was negative only in August,' notices him.

In the inter-annual comparison, 2020 has the best October since 2012

In relation to 2019, the growth of 8.3% in October 2020 marks the fifth consecutive rise, being the best rate for this month since 2012 (9.2%). In this comparison, positive and negative rates were balanced, with four activities rising and four dropping.

On the one hand, the sectors of Furniture and household appliances (21.9%), Other articles of personal and domestic use (18.4%), Pharmaceuticals, medical and orthopedic products and toiletries (13.8%) and Hypermarkets and supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (7.3%) positively influenced the indicator.

On the other hand, the drops were due to Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-33.1%), Office, computer and communication material and equipment (-10.9%), Fuels and lubricants (-5.4%) and Fabric, apparel and footwear (-2.6%).

Santos highlights that this month´s figure 'is the highest of the last three months, albeit very unequal. Fuels and lubricants, which are growing marginally, are still very low in the inter-annual comparison. The same happens with Fabric, Books and stationery, and Office material. Furniture and household appliances, Pharmaceuticals and Other articles of personal use are rising. Hypermarkets and supermarkets as well, mainly due to its weight, which is nearly half (47%) of the sales of the retail sector.

Retail sales increase in 22 of 27 Federation Units

Compared with September, volume of sales of the retail was positive in 22 out of 27 Federation Units, highlighted by Bahia (3.5%), Piauí (3.1%) and Mato Grosso do Sul (2.9%). Five out of 27 Federation Units pressed negatively, highlighted by: Tocantins (-5.4%), Roraima (-2.2%) and Pará (-0.7).

Positive figures also prevailed in the extended retail trade, with rises in 18 out of 27 Federation Units. The highlights were Paraíba (3.6%), Rio de Janeiro (2.9%) and São Paulo (2.8%). Pressing negatively, Espírito Santo (-2.4%) stood out.

Disclaimer

IBGE - Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Institute published this content on 10 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2020 14:06:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
09:28aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09:27aSOFTWARE AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:27aKBRA Assigns Ratings to Banesco USA
BU
09:27aTIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 4 December to 10 December 2020
BU
09:27aCharles & Colvard to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020
PR
09:26aU.S. FDA 'working rapidly' on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine decision
RE
09:25aBASLER KANTONALBANK : Standard & Poor's Rating BKB 11.12.2020
PU
09:25aIMF Staff Completes 2020 Article IV Mission to Nigeria HTML File
PU
09:25aITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : IWB – Investor Relations Manager appointed
PU
09:25aSERGEY CHIKALOV : TMK targets a 60% share of high-tech products in its sales mix
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no-deal split in EU trading ties
2Airbnb valuation surges past $100 billion in biggest U.S. IPO of 2020
3STOXX 600 : Stocks and sterling hit by Brexit, U.S. stimulus doubts
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Sanofi and GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine, marking setback for global fight
5SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : PRESS RELEASE - TRADING HALT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ