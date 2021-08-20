Log in
Retail sales index - July 2021

08/20/2021 | 04:24am EDT
20.08.2021

In July 2021 retail sales1 at constant prices were by 3.9% higher than the year before (against an increase of 3.0% in July 2020). Compared with June 2021 retail sales increased by 2.1%. In the period of January-July2 2021 retail sales y/y were
by 7.3% higher (against a decrease of 3.9% in 2020).

1 Data concerns trade and non-trade enterprises employing more than 9 persons. Groups of enterprises were created on the basis of the Polish Classification of Activities (PKD 2007) and a given enterprise is included to a specific category by predominating kind of activity and according to its present organizational status in mentioned period. The recorded changes of rise or fall of the volume of retail sales in particular groups of enterprises activity may result from a change in the predominating kind of activity and organisational changes (e.g. a merger of enterprises). This does not have impact on the dynamics of the total retail sales.

2 Corrections made by reporting entities were included in cumulative data.

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
