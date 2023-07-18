STORY: U.S. economic data show retail sales continued to rise in June, but not as quickly as forecast.

The report from the U.S. Commerce Department out Tuesday is more evidence of an economy beginning to cool under pressure from rising interest rates, but buoyed by consumers with money to spend.

Retail sales increased 0.2% last month; Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.5% gain.

Motor vehicle sales - which surged 1.5% in May - were up only 0.3% in June.

Consumers also cut back spending at building material and garden equipment suppliers, along with groceries and sporting goods.

And receipts at bars and restaurants were roughly flat after rising in May. Economists view dining out as a key indicator of household finances.

But clothing store sales increased, and online sales surged. Receipts at furniture stores, electronics and appliance stores also jumped.

Overall, spending has remained resilient during what has been the Federal Reserve's fastest interest-rate hiking cycle in more than 40 years.

The strong labor market continues to boost wage gains while some households still have savings accumulated during the health crisis. Consumers' purchasing power is also gradually improving as inflation subsides.

Retail sales data for May was revised higher to show sales gaining 0.5% instead of 0.3% as previously reported.