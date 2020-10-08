Log in
Retail trade - August 2020

10/08/2020 | 03:10am EDT

In August, sales adjusted for calendar effects increased in real terms (at constant prices) by 1.6%, year‑on‑year (y-o-y). Non-adjusted sales stagnated, y-o-y. Seasonally adjusted sales in retail trade increased by 0.3%, month-on-month (m-o-m).

Seasonally adjustedsalesin retail trade, except of motor vehicles1)increased in real terms (at constant prices) by 0.3%,m-o-m, in August. Sales for sale of automotive fuel increased by 0.9% and sales for sale of food increased by 0.8%, whereas sales for sale of non-food goods decreased by 0.2%.

Sales in retail tradeadjusted for calendar effectsincreased by 1.6%,y-o-y. Sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 3.0% and sales for sale of food by 0.5%, whereas sales for sale of automotive fuel decreased by 0.2%. In August 2020, there was one working day less than in August 2019.

Non-adjustedsales in retail trade stagnated,y-o-y, despite the fact that the sale of non-food goods increased by 1.3%. On the contrary, sales for sale of food decreased by 1.1% and sales for sale of automotive fuel dropped by 1.6%.

The highest sales increase was in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet2) (by 14.0%). Sales increased also in specialised stores with information and communication equipment (by 4.6%), with dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, cosmetic and toilet articles (by 1.6%), with otherhousehold equipment (by 1.5%), and with cultural and recreation goods (by 1.3%). On the other hand, sales decreased in stores with clothing, footwear and leather goods (by 5.3%). A decrease of sales was recorded also by food stores, both the non-specialised stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating (by 0.9%) and retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (by 4.5%).

The price deflator in retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles related to the corresponding period of the previous year (VAT excluded) was 101.1%. It was influenced mainly by higher prices of food, clothing, footwear and leather goods, other household equipment, dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, cosmetic and toilet articles, and cultural and recreation goods. Conversely, prices of information and communication equipment and automotive fuel decreased.

Seasonally adjustedsales for sale and repair of motor vehicles3) increased in real terms (at constant prices)by 4.9%, m-o-m, and sales adjusted for calendar effects decreased by 6.4%, y-o-y. Non-adjusted sales decreased by 9.4%, y-o-y; sales for sale of motor vehicles (including spare parts) decreased by 8.9%, y‑o-y, and sales for repair of motor vehicles decreased by 11.3%, y‑o‑y.

International comparison of retail sales development in Member States of the EU is available at: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/short-term-business-statistics/publications.

Notes:

All data in the text of the News Release are at constant prices. Enterprises are classified to the economic activity according to their principal (prevailing) activity, which is such an activity, from which the enterprise gets the highest value added. Data for July 2020 have been revised. Data for August 2020 are preliminary. Final data for all months of 2020 will be published in March 2021.

Since the way estimates for non-surveyed part of the sample are made has changed, previously released data may be revised more. 1)CZ-NACE 47 - retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. 2)CZ-NACE 4791 - retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet. 3)CZ-NACE 45 - wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Responsible head at the CZSO: Marie Boušková, Director of the Trade, Transport, Services, Tourism, and Environmental Statistics Department, phone number: (+420) 274 052 935, e-mail: marie.bouskova@czso.czContact person: Jana Gotvaldová, Head of the Trade, Transport, and Information Service Activities Statistics Unit, phone number: (+420) 274 052 691 , e-mail: jana.gotvaldova@czso.cz Method of data acquisition: direct survey of the CZSO ('SP 1-12') End of data collection: 30 September 2020 End of data processing: 5October 2020 Related outputs: Base indices and y-o-y indices since2000 and 2001, respectively, are available in time series
(https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/sales_indices_monthly_retail_trade_hotels_and_restaurants_time_series). Next News Release will be published on: 5 November 2020

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 07:09:16 UTC
