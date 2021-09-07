Log in
Retail trade - July 2021

09/07/2021 | 03:12am EDT
In July, sales adjusted for calendar effects increased by 5.5% in real terms (at constant prices), year‑on‑year (y-o-y). Non-adjusted sales increased by 3.1%, y-o-y. Seasonally adjusted sales in retail trade increased by 0.5%, month-on-month (m-o-m).

Seasonally adjustedsalesin retail trade, except of motor vehicles1)increasedin real terms (at constant prices) by 0.5%, m-o-m, in July. Sales for sale of automotive fuel increased by 6.1%, sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 0.5%, whereas sales for sale of food decreased by 1.1%.

Sales in retail tradeadjusted for calendar effectsincreased by 5.5%,y-o-y. Sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 9.6%, sales for sale of automotive fuel by 5.3%, and sales for sale of food by 0.1%. July 2021 had two working days less than July 2020.

Non-adjustedsales in retail trade increased by 3.1%, y-o-y. Sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 6.0%, sales for sale of automotive fuel by 2.5%, whereas sales for sale of food decreased by 0.5%.

Retail trade sales increase was influenced the most by growth of sale of goods via mail order houses or via Internet2) (sales growth by 15.3%). As for specialised stores, sales increased in the following: retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (by 11.9%), retail sale of other household equipment in specialised stores (by 5.2%), and retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles in specialised stores (by 2.2%). On the other hand, lower sales were in dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores (by 0.6%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialised stores (by 2.1%), and retail sale of cultural and recreation goods in specialised stores (by 2.2%). Sales for sale of food decreased in both retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (by 0.3%) and in retail sale in non-specialised stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating (by 0.5%).

The price deflator in retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles related to the corresponding period of the previous year (VAT excluded) was 103.3%. It was mainly influenced by higher prices of automotive fuel, clothing, footwear and leather goods, cultural and recreation goods, other household equipment, dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, and food. Conversely, prices of information and communication equipment and of cosmetic and toilet articles decreased.

Seasonally adjustedsales for sale and repair of motor vehicles3) decreased in real terms (at constant prices)by 1.5%, m-o-m, and sales adjusted for calendar effects increased by 4.4%, y-o-y. Non-adjusted sales decreased by 2.6%, y-o-y; sales for sale of motor vehicles (including spare parts) decreased by 1.8%, y‑o-y, and sales for repair of motor vehicles by 5.5%, y‑o‑y.

International comparison of retail sales development in Member States of the EU is available at: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/short-term-business-statistics/publications.

___________________

Notes:

All data in the text of the News Release are at constant prices. Enterprises are classified to the economic activity according to their principal (prevailing) activity, which is such an activity, from which the enterprise gets the highest value added. Data for June 2021 have been revised in accordance with the CZSO revision policy. Data for July 2021 are preliminary. Final data for all months of 2021 will be published in March 2022.

We point out that since the way estimates for non-surveyed part of the sample are made has changed, previously released data may be revised more. 1) CZ-NACE 47 - retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles 2) CZ-NACE 4791 - retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet 3)CZ-NACE 45 - wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles

Responsible head at the CZSO: Marie Boušková, Director of the Trade, Transport, Services, Tourism, and Environmental Statistics Department, phone number: (+420) 274 052 935, (+420) 732 349 448, e-mail: marie.bouskova@czso.cz Contact person: Jana Gotvaldová, Head of the Trade, Transport, and Services Statistics Unit, phone number: (+420) 274 052 691 , e-mail: jana.gotvaldova@czso.cz Method of data acquisition: direct survey of the CZSO ('SP 1-12') End of data collection: 27 August2021 End of data processing: 1 September 2021 Related outputs: Base indices and y-o-y indices since2000 and 2001, respectively, are available in time series (https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/sales_indices_monthly_retail_trade_hotels_and_restaurants_time_series). Next News Release will be published on: 8 October 2021

Disclaimer

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
