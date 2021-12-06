Retail trade - October 2021

In October, sales adjusted for calendar effects increased by 7.2% in real terms (at constant prices), year‑on‑year (y-o-y). Non-adjusted sales increased by 5.6%, y-o-y. Seasonally adjusted sales in retail trade increased by 1.4%, month-on-month (m-o-m).

Seasonally adjustedsales in retail trade, except of motor vehicles1)increased in real terms (at constant prices) by 1.4%, m-o-m, in October. Sales for sale of automotive fuel increased by 2.6%, sales for sale of non-food goods by 1.9%, and sales for sale of food increased by 0.2%.

Sales in retail tradeadjusted for calendar effectsincreased by 7.2%,y-o-y. Sales for sale of automotive fuel increased by 15.0% and sales for sale of non-food goods by 11.9%, whereas sales for sale of food decreased by 1.7%. October 2021 had one working day less compared to October 2020.

Non-adjustedsales in retail trade increased by 5.6%, y-o-y. Sales for sale of automotive fuel increased by 13.4%, sales for sale of non-food goods by 10.0%, whereas sales for sale of food decreased by 2.7%.

The year-on-year growth of sales for sale of non-food goods was contributed to by a low comparison basis from October 2020, when retail sale, especially in brick and mortar stores, was influenced by measures taken due to the onset of the second wave of the pandemic. Higher sales were reported by retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialised stores (by 39.4%), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods in specialised stores (by 21.8%), retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles in specialised stores (by 15.1%), retail sale of other household equipment in specialised stores (by 10.2%), retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (by 9.1%), and dispensing chemist and retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores (by 0.4%). Sales in retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores were by 3.7% higher, whereas sales in retail sale in non-specialised stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating decreased by 3.0%. Sales in online shops2) increased by 3.7%, year-on-year.

The price deflator in retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles related to the corresponding period of the previous year (VAT excluded) was 105.6%. It was mainly influenced by higher prices of automotive fuel, clothing, footwear and leather goods, cultural and recreation goods, other household equipment, information and communication equipment, dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, and food. Contrarily, prices of cosmetic and toilet articles decreased.

Seasonally adjustedsales for sale and repair of motor vehicles3) increased in real terms (at constant prices)by 0.3%, m-o-m, and sales adjusted for calendar effects decreased by 8.7%, y-o-y. Non-adjusted sales decreased by 11.8%, y-o-y; sales for repair of motor vehicles dropped by 0.2%, y‑o‑y, and sales for sale of motor vehicles (including spare parts) decreased by 14.2%, y‑o-y.

________________

1) CZ-NACE 47 - retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles

2) CZ-NACE 4791 - retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

3)CZ-NACE 45 - wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles

Notes:All data in the text of the News Release are at constant prices.

Enterprises are classified to the economic activity according to their principal (prevailing) activity, which is such an activity, from which the enterprise gets the highest value added.

Data for September 2021 have been revised in accordance with the CZSO

revision policy. Data for October 2021 are preliminary. Final data for all months of 2021 will be published in March 2022.We point out that since the way estimates for non-surveyed part of the sample are made has changed, previously released data may be revised more.

