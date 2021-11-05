Retail trade - September 2021

In September, sales adjusted for calendar effects increased by 3.4% in real terms (at constant prices), year‑on‑year (y-o-y). Non-adjusted sales increased by 3.6%, y-o-y. Seasonally adjusted sales in retail trade decreased by 0.3%, month-on-month (m-o-m).

Seasonally adjustedsales in retail trade, except of motor vehicles1)decreased in real terms (at constant prices) by 0.3%, m-o-m, in September. Sales for sale of automotive fuel decreased by 0.2% and sales for sale of non-food goods by 0.9%, whereas sales for sale of food increased by 0.6%.

Sales in retail tradeadjusted for calendar effects (at the same number of working days in September 2021 and September 2020) increased by 3.4%2),y-o-y. Sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 6.7% and sales for sale of automotive fuel by 2.1%, whereas sales for sale of food dropped by 0.8%2).

Non-adjustedsales in retail trade increased by 3.6%2), y-o-y. Sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 6.7% and sales for sale of automotive fuel by 2.1%, whereas sales for sale of food decreased by 0.2%2).

The highest year-on-year sales growth was in sale of goods via mail order houses or via Internet3) (by 15.6%). All assortment types of stores contributed to the growth of sales for sale of non-food goods in specialised stores. Sales increased in the following: retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (by 6.8%), retail sale of other household equipment in specialised stores (by 5.3%), retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles in specialised stores (by 4.7%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialised stores (by 3.1%), dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods (by 0.4%), and retail sale of cultural and recreation goods in specialised stores (by 0.2%). Sales in retail sale in non‑specialised stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating were by 0.2% lower and in retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores sales increased by 1.1%.

The price deflator in retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles related to the corresponding period of the previous year (VAT excluded) was 104.9%. It was mainly influenced by higher prices of automotive fuel, clothing, footwear and leather goods, cultural and recreation goods, other household equipment, food, information and communication equipment, dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, and cosmetic and toilet articles.

Seasonally adjustedsales for sale and repair of motor vehicles4) decreased in real terms (at constant prices)by 2.1%, m-o-m, and sales adjusted for calendar effects decreased by 6.8%, y-o-y. Non-adjusted sales decreased by 6.8%, y-o-y; sales for sale of motor vehicles (including spare parts) decreased by 9.2%, y‑o-y, whereas sales for repair of motor vehicles increased by 2.6%, y‑o‑y.

For the whole Q3 2021, sales in retail trade, except of motor vehicles1) adjusted for calendar effects increased in real terms(at constant prices) by 4.0%, y-o-y; non-adjusted sales increased by 3.6% (there was one working day less in the Q3 2021 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year). Non-adjusted sales for sale of non‑food goods increased by 7.5%, y-o-y, and sales for sale of automotive fuel increased by 1.9%, whereas sales for sale of food decreased by 1.0%. Sales for sale and repair of motor vehicles4) adjusted for calendar effects decreased in real terms (at constant prices) by 2.1%, y‑o-y; non‑adjusted sales dropped by 3.4%, y-o-y. Non-adjusted sales for sale of motor vehicles (including spare parts) dropped by 4.8%, y-o-y, whereas sales for repair of motor vehicles increased by 2.1%, y‑o‑y.

International comparison of retail sales development in Member States of the EU is available at: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/short-term-business-statistics/publications.

_______________________

1) CZ-NACE 47 - retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles

2) The difference between the development of adjusted and non-adjusted sales for sale of food was mainly caused by a different number of the above average and average selling days (as for the volume of sale).

3) CZ-NACE 4791 - retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet4)CZ-NACE 45 - wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles