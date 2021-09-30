Retail turnover 3 percent up in August

Retail turnover data have been adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern. Retail sales tend to vary from one day to the next. If the shopping-day pattern is not taken into account, retail turnover in August 2021 was 1.9 percent higher than in the same month last year.
|
|
2015
|
January
|
1.4
|
2015
|
February
|
2.4
|
2015
|
March
|
1.4
|
2015
|
April
|
1.6
|
2015
|
May
|
1.4
|
2015
|
June
|
4
|
2015
|
July
|
2.9
|
2015
|
August
|
1
|
2015
|
September
|
5
|
2015
|
October
|
2.4
|
2015
|
November
|
1.1
|
2015
|
December
|
2.8
|
2016
|
January
|
1.5
|
2016
|
February
|
2.2
|
2016
|
March
|
1.5
|
2016
|
April
|
0.8
|
2016
|
May
|
3.5
|
2016
|
June
|
1.4
|
2016
|
July
|
2.8
|
2016
|
August
|
2.1
|
2016
|
September
|
0.4
|
2016
|
October
|
5.2
|
2016
|
November
|
5
|
2016
|
December
|
2.3
|
2017
|
January
|
5
|
2017
|
February
|
2.9
|
2017
|
March
|
4.6
|
2017
|
April
|
4.3
|
2017
|
May
|
3.8
|
2017
|
June
|
4.5
|
2017
|
July
|
4.5
|
2017
|
August
|
4.5
|
2017
|
September
|
5.8
|
2017
|
October
|
1.5
|
2017
|
November
|
5.4
|
2017
|
December
|
3.7
|
2018
|
January
|
3.6
|
2018
|
February
|
3
|
2018
|
March
|
1.7
|
2018
|
April
|
5.7
|
2018
|
May
|
3.7
|
2018
|
June
|
3.2
|
2018
|
July
|
3.8
|
2018
|
August
|
3.5
|
2018
|
September
|
1.9
|
2018
|
October
|
3.4
|
2018
|
November
|
4.2
|
2018
|
December
|
2.6
|
2019
|
January
|
1.5
|
2019
|
February
|
4.1
|
2019
|
March
|
4.1
|
2019
|
April
|
1.9
|
2019
|
May
|
2.6
|
2019
|
June
|
3.1
|
2019
|
July
|
3
|
2019
|
August
|
2.9
|
2019
|
September
|
4.4
|
2019
|
October
|
3.6
|
2019
|
November
|
2.4
|
2019
|
December
|
5.2
|
2020
|
January
|
3.5
|
2020
|
February
|
4.9
|
2020
|
March
|
3.4
|
2020
|
April
|
-1
|
2020
|
May
|
8.6
|
2020
|
June
|
10.2
|
2020
|
July
|
9.2
|
2020
|
August
|
10.2
|
2020
|
September
|
7.3
|
2020
|
October
|
7.2
|
2020
|
November
|
10.1
|
2020
|
December
|
-3.4
|
2021
|
January
|
-6.1
|
2021
|
February
|
-2.7
|
2021
|
March
|
6.7
|
2021
|
April
|
9.6
|
2021
|
May
|
9.4
|
2021
|
June
|
5.4
|
2021
|
July
|
2.8
|
2021
|
August
|
3
|
*excluding petrol stations and pharmacies
Turnover in non-food sector over 6 percent higher
In August, turnover in the non-food sector was up by 6.3 percent year-on-year. The volume of sales (adjusted for price changes) grew by 4.2 percent compared to the same month last year. Relative to August 2019, turnover of non-food shops was up by almost 15 percent in August 2021.
In August, clothes shops and shops selling footwear and leather products achieved year-on-year turnover growth for the sixth consecutive month. Turnover of these shops was also higher compared to August 2019. Shops selling furniture and home furnishings, shops selling personal care products and those selling DIY products, kitchens and flooring also recorded year-on-year turnover growth in August 2021; they achieved growth relative to August 2019 as well. Shops selling consumer electronics and white goods and shops selling recreational goods achieved less turnover than twelve months previously, but more turnover than in August 2019.
Less turnover for food shops
Shops selling food, beverages and tobacco achieved 3.8 percent less turnover in August 2021 compared to the same month last year. The volume of sales was 4.1 percent lower. Turnover at specialist shops was up by 1.5 percent and turnover at supermarkets down by 4.5 percent year-on-year. Relative to August 2019, the food retail sector realised 3.7 percent higher turnover.
|
|
Total food
|
-3.8
|
-1.8
|
Specialist shops
|
1.5
|
-2.8
|
Supermarkets
|
-4.5
|
-1.6
|
|
|
Total non-food
|
6.3
|
2.8
|
Clothes
|
22
|
6.4
|
Shoes and leather products
|
14.1
|
7.7
|
DIY products, kitchens, flooring
|
6.4
|
1.6
|
Personal care products
|
5.1
|
3.3
|
Furniture and household articles
|
4.3
|
-0.6
|
Recreational goods
|
-0.8
|
-2.4
|
Consumer electronics
|
-2.4
|
-2.3
|
|
|
* excluding petrol stations and pharmacies
Online turnover over 10 percent higher
In August, online turnover was up by 10.2 percent year-on-year. Web shops recorded a turnover increase of 9.4 percent; their core activity is selling goods and services over the internet. Multi-channel retailers (retailers selling goods and services over the internet as a side activity) achieved 11.3 percent higher turnover in online sales.
Online turnover of clothing and fashion items, food and personal care products, and other non-food products were higher in August 2021 than in the same month last year. However, online sales of consumer electronics were lower than in August 2020.
|
|
Total
|
10.2
|
9.6
|
Clothing and fashion products
|
20.4
|
11.1
|
Food and personal care products
|
17.9
|
20.1
|
Other non-food products
|
13
|
12
|
Consumer electronics
|
-16.6
|
-15
|
|
