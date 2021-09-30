Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Retail turnover 3 percent up in August

09/30/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retail turnover data have been adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern. Retail sales tend to vary from one day to the next. If the shopping-day pattern is not taken into account, retail turnover in August 2021 was 1.9 percent higher than in the same month last year.

2015 January 1.4
2015 February 2.4
2015 March 1.4
2015 April 1.6
2015 May 1.4
2015 June 4
2015 July 2.9
2015 August 1
2015 September 5
2015 October 2.4
2015 November 1.1
2015 December 2.8
2016 January 1.5
2016 February 2.2
2016 March 1.5
2016 April 0.8
2016 May 3.5
2016 June 1.4
2016 July 2.8
2016 August 2.1
2016 September 0.4
2016 October 5.2
2016 November 5
2016 December 2.3
2017 January 5
2017 February 2.9
2017 March 4.6
2017 April 4.3
2017 May 3.8
2017 June 4.5
2017 July 4.5
2017 August 4.5
2017 September 5.8
2017 October 1.5
2017 November 5.4
2017 December 3.7
2018 January 3.6
2018 February 3
2018 March 1.7
2018 April 5.7
2018 May 3.7
2018 June 3.2
2018 July 3.8
2018 August 3.5
2018 September 1.9
2018 October 3.4
2018 November 4.2
2018 December 2.6
2019 January 1.5
2019 February 4.1
2019 March 4.1
2019 April 1.9
2019 May 2.6
2019 June 3.1
2019 July 3
2019 August 2.9
2019 September 4.4
2019 October 3.6
2019 November 2.4
2019 December 5.2
2020 January 3.5
2020 February 4.9
2020 March 3.4
2020 April -1
2020 May 8.6
2020 June 10.2
2020 July 9.2
2020 August 10.2
2020 September 7.3
2020 October 7.2
2020 November 10.1
2020 December -3.4
2021 January -6.1
2021 February -2.7
2021 March 6.7
2021 April 9.6
2021 May 9.4
2021 June 5.4
2021 July 2.8
2021 August 3
*excluding petrol stations and pharmacies

Turnover in non-food sector over 6 percent higher

In August, turnover in the non-food sector was up by 6.3 percent year-on-year. The volume of sales (adjusted for price changes) grew by 4.2 percent compared to the same month last year. Relative to August 2019, turnover of non-food shops was up by almost 15 percent in August 2021.

In August, clothes shops and shops selling footwear and leather products achieved year-on-year turnover growth for the sixth consecutive month. Turnover of these shops was also higher compared to August 2019. Shops selling furniture and home furnishings, shops selling personal care products and those selling DIY products, kitchens and flooring also recorded year-on-year turnover growth in August 2021; they achieved growth relative to August 2019 as well. Shops selling consumer electronics and white goods and shops selling recreational goods achieved less turnover than twelve months previously, but more turnover than in August 2019.

Less turnover for food shops

Shops selling food, beverages and tobacco achieved 3.8 percent less turnover in August 2021 compared to the same month last year. The volume of sales was 4.1 percent lower. Turnover at specialist shops was up by 1.5 percent and turnover at supermarkets down by 4.5 percent year-on-year. Relative to August 2019, the food retail sector realised 3.7 percent higher turnover.

Total food -3.8 -1.8
Specialist shops 1.5 -2.8
Supermarkets -4.5 -1.6
Total non-food 6.3 2.8
Clothes 22 6.4
Shoes and leather products 14.1 7.7
DIY products, kitchens, flooring 6.4 1.6
Personal care products 5.1 3.3
Furniture and household articles 4.3 -0.6
Recreational goods -0.8 -2.4
Consumer electronics -2.4 -2.3
* excluding petrol stations and pharmacies

Online turnover over 10 percent higher

In August, online turnover was up by 10.2 percent year-on-year. Web shops recorded a turnover increase of 9.4 percent; their core activity is selling goods and services over the internet. Multi-channel retailers (retailers selling goods and services over the internet as a side activity) achieved 11.3 percent higher turnover in online sales.

Online turnover of clothing and fashion items, food and personal care products, and other non-food products were higher in August 2021 than in the same month last year. However, online sales of consumer electronics were lower than in August 2020.

Total 10.2 9.6
Clothing and fashion products 20.4 11.1
Food and personal care products 17.9 20.1
Other non-food products 13 12
Consumer electronics -16.6 -15

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 13:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aSONIM TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Ultra-Rugged XP3plus Flip Phone for Verizon Business Customers
PR
09:20aSIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL : Adjournment of Special Meeting
AQ
09:20aSPARTACUS ACQUISITION : NextNav Highlights Capabilities of its Nationwide Vertical Location Service at International Wireless Communications Expo
GL
09:20aNextNav Highlights Capabilities of its Nationwide Vertical Location Service at International Wireless Communications Expo
GL
09:19aHARVARD BIOSCIENCE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aPAOG On Track To Begin Generating Revenue This Year From CBD Nutraceutical Sales
GL
09:19aPAO : PAOG On Track To Begin Generating Revenue This Year From CBD Nutraceutical Sales
GL
09:18aSOCURE : Announces 750 Customer Milestone as Demand Accelerates for the Industry-Leading Socure : ID+ Identity Verification and Fraud Platform
BU
09:18aWestern Union Joins Forces with Major Financial Institutions in Africa
BU
09:17aAMAZON : Counterfeit Crimes Unit Reaches Settlement with Influencers Who Ran Social Media Counterfeiting Scheme, Permanently Banning them from Amazon :'s Store and Securing Financial Payments to be Donated to Support Anti-Counterfeiting Awareness
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
2Golar LNG : Fixed income investor calls, contemplated bond issue and ne..
3U.S., EU agree to work on chip supplies, tech rules, China trade
4IPOs slow down globally in Q3 after frenetic 2021 start
5Diageo sees boost to margins as bars, restaurants open

HOT NEWS