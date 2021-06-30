Retail turnover almost 10 percent up in May

Retail turnover data have been adjusted for changes in the shopping-day pattern. Retail sales tend to vary from one day to the next. If the shopping-day pattern is not taken into account, retail turnover in May 2021 was 7.5 percent higher than in the same month last year.
|
|
2015
|
January
|
1.4
|
2015
|
February
|
2.4
|
2015
|
March
|
1.4
|
2015
|
April
|
1.6
|
2015
|
May
|
1.4
|
2015
|
June
|
4
|
2015
|
July
|
2.9
|
2015
|
August
|
1
|
2015
|
September
|
5
|
2015
|
October
|
2.4
|
2015
|
November
|
1.1
|
2015
|
December
|
2.8
|
2016
|
January
|
1.5
|
2016
|
February
|
2.2
|
2016
|
March
|
1.5
|
2016
|
April
|
0.8
|
2016
|
May
|
3.5
|
2016
|
June
|
1.4
|
2016
|
July
|
2.8
|
2016
|
August
|
2.1
|
2016
|
September
|
0.4
|
2016
|
October
|
5.2
|
2016
|
November
|
5
|
2016
|
December
|
2.3
|
2017
|
January
|
5
|
2017
|
February
|
2.9
|
2017
|
March
|
4.6
|
2017
|
April
|
4.3
|
2017
|
May
|
3.8
|
2017
|
June
|
4.5
|
2017
|
July
|
4.5
|
2017
|
August
|
4.5
|
2017
|
September
|
5.8
|
2017
|
October
|
1.5
|
2017
|
November
|
5.4
|
2017
|
December
|
3.7
|
2018
|
January
|
3.6
|
2018
|
February
|
3
|
2018
|
March
|
1.7
|
2018
|
April
|
5.7
|
2018
|
May
|
3.7
|
2018
|
June
|
3.2
|
2018
|
July
|
3.8
|
2018
|
August
|
3.5
|
2018
|
September
|
1.9
|
2018
|
October
|
3.4
|
2018
|
November
|
4.2
|
2018
|
December
|
2.6
|
2019
|
January
|
1.5
|
2019
|
February
|
4.1
|
2019
|
March
|
4.1
|
2019
|
April
|
1.9
|
2019
|
May
|
2.6
|
2019
|
June
|
3.1
|
2019
|
July
|
3
|
2019
|
August
|
2.9
|
2019
|
September
|
4.4
|
2019
|
October
|
3.6
|
2019
|
November
|
2.4
|
2019
|
December
|
5.2
|
2020
|
January
|
3.5
|
2020
|
February
|
4.9
|
2020
|
March
|
3.4
|
2020
|
April
|
-1
|
2020
|
May
|
8.6
|
2020
|
June
|
10.2
|
2020
|
July
|
9.2
|
2020
|
August
|
10.2
|
2020
|
September
|
7.3
|
2020
|
October
|
7.2
|
2020
|
November
|
10.1
|
2020
|
December
|
-3.4
|
2021
|
January
|
-6.1
|
2021
|
February
|
-2.7
|
2021
|
March
|
6.7
|
2021
|
April
|
9.7
|
2021
|
May
|
9.7
|
*excluding petrol stations and pharmacies
Turnover in non-food sector almost 16 percent higher
In May, turnover in the non-food sector was up by 15.8 percent year-on-year. The volume of sales (adjusted for price changes) grew by 14 percent compared to the same month last year. Relative to May 2019, turnover of non-food shops was up by over 17 percent in May 2021.
In May, clothes shops and shops selling footwear and leather products realised higher turnover year-on-year for the third consecutive month. Turnover of these shops was also higher compared to May 2019.
Shops selling furniture and home furnishings, shops selling recreational goods, shops selling personal care products, shops selling consumer electronics and white goods, and shops selling DIY products, kitchens and flooring also recorded year-on-year turnover growth in May 2021; they achieved growth relative to May 2019 as well.
Almost 1 percent lower turnover for food shops
Shops selling food, beverages and tobacco achieved 0.9 percent less turnover in May 2021 than in May 2020. The volume of sales remained the same. Turnover at supermarkets was 1.2 percent down year-on-year, while turnover at specialist shops grew by 1.4 percent. Relative to May 2019, the food retail sector realised 9.2 percent higher turnover.
|
|
Total food
|
-0.9
|
2.7
|
Specialist shops
|
1.4
|
4.5
|
Supermarkets
|
-1.2
|
2.5
|
|
|
Total non-food
|
15.8
|
12.5
|
Clothes
|
45.7
|
74.8
|
Shoes and leather products
|
35.2
|
16
|
Furniture and household articles
|
16.8
|
12.1
|
Recreational goods
|
4.7
|
8.2
|
Personal care products
|
3.1
|
13.5
|
Consumer electronics
|
2.7
|
-7.2
|
DIY products, kitchens, flooring
|
2
|
-8.4
|
* excluding petrol stations and pharmacies
Online turnover 16 percent higher
In May 2021, online shops recorded 16 percent more turnover than in the same month last year. Webshops recorded a turnover increase of 16.1 percent; their core activity is selling goods and services over the internet. Multi-channel retailers (retailers selling goods and services over the internet as a side activity) achieved 15.9 percent higher turnover in online sales.
