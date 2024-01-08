DUSSELDORF/LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German perfume retailer Douglas is considering going public in the first quarter of the year, in what could be one of the first major tests for European IPOs in 2024, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The private equity-backed company is set to release earnings encompassing the Christmas season in the following weeks, with a view to listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by March if market conditions allow, the people said.

The listing is set to give the CVC-owned retailer a valuation of up to 7 billion euros ($7.65 billion), one of the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

No final decision has been made on timing and the IPO plans could be delayed, the people cautioned. Douglas declined to comment.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to help pay down debt, the people said.

($1 = 0.9145 euros)