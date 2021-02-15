Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Retailer Shoprite sees half-year profits growing by up to 22.5%

02/15/2021 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shoppers leave the Shoprite store in Daveyton

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd said on Monday its profits for the half year that ended Dec. 27 will be higher by between 12.5% and 22.5% compared with the same period a year ago.

Adjusted basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - will be between 400.1 cents ($0.2762) and 435.7 cents, the company said, driven mainly by sales in its local market.

Home market sales, which account for over three quarters of the company's total sales, grew by 5.6% for the half year, said Shoprite, the country's largest retailer by market capitalisation.

The biggest sales driver was Shoprite's furniture business, comprising OK Furniture and House & Home, where sales increased by 15.7% from the year ago period.

South African retailers, suffering even before the coronavirus had hit the country, got a fresh lease of life last year when consumers showed a renewed interest in furniture and home ware products as people started spending more time at home.

Shoprite did not say if the trend was sustainable.

Sales from Checkers and Checkers Hyper - Shoprite's retail outlets aimed at bigger cities - reported sales growth of 11.1%., the company said.

Shoprite will announce first-half results on March 16.

($1 = 14.4854 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.48% 552.56 Delayed Quote.3.64%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.45% 1992.6 Delayed Quote.12.49%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.79% 179.38 Delayed Quote.2.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/14MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : More than 200 crews of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles compete for the right to represent the district in Tank Biathlon and Suvorov Attack all-army competitions
PU
02/14British pound above $1.39 for first time in nearly three years
RE
02/14Summary of responses to the public consultation by the working group on euro risk-free rates on STR-based EURIBOR fallback rates
PU
02/14ECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : Summary of responses to the public consultation by the working group on euro risk-free rates on EURIBOR trigger events
PU
02/14Mining stocks power gains in Europe on recovery optimism
RE
02/14GERMANY'S LOCKDOWN TO WEIGH ON ECONOMY IN FIRST QUARTER : ministry
RE
02/14Retailer Shoprite sees half-year profits growing by up to 22.5%
RE
02/14Texas grid operator starts rotating blackouts amid winter storm
RE
02/14Global shares hit new peak, oil up on Middle East tensions
RE
02/14Russian rouble hits one-month peak; EM stocks at record highs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1E.ON SE : EON AG : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : SOLARWINDS HACK WAS 'LARGEST AND MOST SOPHISTICATED ATTACK' EVER: Microsoft president
3Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights
4NIKKEI : Japan's Nikkei closes above 30,000 on earnings rebound, economy growth hopes
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ