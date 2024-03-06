March 6 (Reuters) - Retailers in the United States could help increase the availability of electric vehicle charging stations, whose shortage is currently a hindrance to owning an EV, according to a study published by Consumer Reports on Wednesday.

Brick-and-mortar retailers such as big-box stores, fast-food chains, and other retailers in shopping centers with vast parking lots could add an EV charger to each parking spot, the report said.

Currently, there is no retail location where all parking spots are equipped with an EV charger, the report said.

The non-profit consumer group added that a significant number of retail locations across the U.S. are eligible for federal benefits that would save nearly 30%, or $100,000, on installation costs.

Citing independent data, the study also added that the installation of EV chargers may boost foot traffic by an average 4% and revenue by 5% for the brick-and-mortar retailers. (Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)