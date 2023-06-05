WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, June 5 (Reuters) - A group representing major retailers urged the White House on Monday to intervene in stalled West Coast port labor negotiations.

The largest terminal at Southern California's Port of Long Beach closed on Monday as dock workers who have been without a contract since July rally for better pay.

Monday's closures followed similar disruptions on Friday in Oakland, California.

"We urge the administration to mediate to ensure the parties quickly finalize a new contract without additional disruptions," said National Retail Federation government relations senior vice president David French.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Lisa Baertlein Editing by Chris Reese)