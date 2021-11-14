Log in
Retired Adm. James 'Jamie' Foggo Hired as Dean of Think Tank Focused on Maritime Thought Leadership

11/14/2021 | 08:01am EST
ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Navy League of the United States — a nonprofit civilian, educational and advocacy organization that supports America's sea services: the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and U.S.-flag Merchant Marine — announced today that it has launched a new think tank, the Center for Maritime Strategy, with retired Adm. James "Jamie" Foggo as its dean. This organization will conduct and support policy research and advocacy efforts across a broad spectrum of issues that impact the United States' position as a maritime nation.

"Policy development and advocacy are the main reasons for the Navy League's existence, and we are stepping up our activity in these areas to meet the requirements of 21st-century maritime power," said Navy League National President David Reilly.

The development of the Center for Maritime Strategy was led by a steering committee drawn from Navy League leadership. The committee was chaired by former Chief of Naval Operations and current Navy League National Vice President Adm. John Richardson. Other members of the committee included retired U.S. Fleet Forces commander Adm. John Harvey, former Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy and current Navy League CEO Mike Stevens, Frank Russo of Forctis Advisory, and Fulton Homes CEO Doug Fulton. This committee will remain in place to provide general oversight and advice to the center's dean.

"The Navy League's Center for Maritime Strategy will be the go-to place for maritime strategic thought, policy recommendations and informed advocacy," Richardson said. "The new organization will include a vibrant media operation to amplify it's work. I'm excited about this initiative to boost the Navy League's citizen voice and help strengthen the United States as a maritime nation."

Media Contact: Danielle Lucey

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

dlucey@navyleague.org (703) 312-1580

About the Navy League of the United States The Navy League of the United States, founded in 1902 with the support of President Theodore Roosevelt, is a nonprofit civilian, educational and advocacy organization that supports America's sea services: the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and U.S.-flag Merchant Marine. Through national and local programs, the Navy League of the United States provides a powerful voice to educate the public and Congress on the importance of our sea services to our nation's defense, well-being and economic prosperity. The Navy League provides support to our sea services personnel and their families and youth programs, such as the Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Junior ROTC and Young Marines, that expose young people to the values of our sea services. For more information, go to www.navyleague.org.

