Retired Air Force General Mike Holmes Joins Red 6 Board

Red 6, a revolutionary technology firm at the forefront of synthetic air combat training, is proud to announce that Gen. Mike Holmes, USAF, Ret., has joined the Red 6 Advisory Board. Ret. General Holmes comes to Red 6 after completing his last tour in the Air Force as Commander, Air Combat Command, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. As the commander, he was responsible for organizing, training, equipping, and maintaining combat-ready air, space, cyber, and intelligence forces for rapid employment while ensuring strategic air defense forces were ready to respond any threat. "It goes without saying that I'm humbled to have Ret. General Holmes join our team, and thankful that he is as passionate about our technology and vision as I am," said Dan Robinson, CEO of Red 6.

Ret. General Holmes, a former fighter pilot with over 4,000 hours, including more than 530 combat hours in the F-15A/B/C/D/E understands high speed dynamic environments and what is needed to train skilled combat pilots. "Part of my job as a General was to think about the future operating environment, and the tools our Airmen will need to do the job we ask them to do in the future. I believe Red 6 has something we need. We cannot afford to train combat pilots the way we always have – we simply cannot produce the numbers required. We should look for new ways to do this, and Red 6 is one of those ways," stated Ret. General Holmes.

Utilizing a lean team of engineers, aviators, and innovators, Red 6 has rapidly prototyped what Robinson coined the Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System, or A-TARS, a visor-based technology that works outdoors, in high speed, dynamic, all-weather environments. "Part of the reason I was drawn to Red 6 is the great team of people they have, their commitment to the development of this cutting-edge technology, and the impact this system could have on the training and proficiency of our combat pilots," continued Ret. General Holmes.

"The Red 6 team and I look forward to adding Ret. General Holmes' experience and expertise while we continue to develop the technology that will support and train our future warfighters," said Robinson.

About Red 6

Red 6 is the creator of ATARS (Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System). ATARS is the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that works in dynamic outdoor environments. ATARS allows Virtual and Constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors and, critically, in high-speed environments. By blending augmented reality and artificial intelligence and using both the indoor and outdoor space around us as a medium, Red 6 has redefined the limits of how the world will experience, share, and interact with its information.

