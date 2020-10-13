Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Retired Orthopedic Surgeon Unveils SitFit Chair Foldable Chair Equipped with a Total Body Gym

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 08:05am EDT

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- DR ZVI PEARLSTEIN, founder of Missing Links Health, Inc., is proud to introduce his latest innovation, SitFit Chair, a revolutionary portable multi-positional personal home gym chair.

Portable Fitness Chair - SitFit Chair

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- DR ZVI PEARLSTEIN, founder of Missing Links Health, Inc., is proud to introduce his latest innovation, SitFit Chair™, a revolutionary portable multi-positional personal home gym chair.

SitFit Chair™ was invented as the antidote to sedentary disease and our sedentary lifestyle. The timely arrival of SitFit Chair™ makes it the home health and fitness device of choice to combat the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on our ability to stay healthy and fit.

Learn more: http://www.sitfitchair.com/

Novel Resistance System

Total core exercises including ab crunches and low back range of motion and strengthening are offered with unlimited incrementally adjustable resistance.

Perform biceps, triceps, lats, deltoids, quadriceps, hamstrings, adductors, abductors, and glutes exercises with SitFit Chair™. The SitFit Chair has hand grips at waist level and lower leg level. Grab the hand grips and get to work.

Smooth Hinges

SitFit Chair™ allows you to perform many different core and extremity exercises as well as multiple upright and reclining chair settings thanks to five pairs of specially designed hinges.

The hinges serve as the "engine" of the chair. The smoothness of hinge function is associated with the incorporation of a novel spring release mechanism.

Hand and Foot Support

SitFit Chair™ features elevated lower leg and foot support so you can sit back and kick your feet up. The chair is orthopedically designed so the foot is elevated higher than the knee, and the knee is elevated higher than the hip.

Ultimate Portability

SitFit Chair™ is extremely portable thanks to its foldable center. This personal gym folds neatly and is transportable for use outside of the home, in the yard, at the beach or pool, camping, at sporting events, and more. For added convenience, SitFit Chair™ is made to be carried as a backpack or on your shoulder.

DR ZVI invites you to learn more about the upcoming SitFit Chair™ Kickstarter launch on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET/EDT: https://producthype.co/sitfitchair/

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/plOMw4aBX_s

About DR ZVI PEARLSTEIN "The Soul Doctor"

DR ZVI, founder of Missing Links Health, Inc., practiced general orthopedic surgery in the U.S. Air Force and in civilian practice for more than 25 years. He is a father, man of faith, speaker, author, former U.S. Air Force Major who served during Persian Gulf War I, former assistant professor at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, former radio talk show host, and professional trumpet player. On many nights he can be found doing what he so enjoys-being in the out-of-body creative "flow" playing his trumpet somewhere in South Florida.

DR ZVI is available for insurance company, corporate, organization, group, and individual training, education, speaking engagements, and consultation, both live in person and via webinar. For additional information, visit http://www.drzvi.com/.

Media Contact:
Mari Naranjo, DreamCatcher Marketing
https://www.dreamcatchermkt.com/

News Source: Missing Links Health Inc.

Related link: http://www.sitfitchair.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/retired-orthopedic-surgeon-unveils-sitfit-chair-foldable-chair-equipped-with-a-total-body-gym/


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:09aCitigroup quarterly profit tumbles on low interest rates, loan demand
RE
08:08aCONTESTED U.S. VOTE COULD TRIGGER VOLATILITY IN MARKETS : BofA survey
RE
08:08aBored with your flat pack furniture? - IKEA will buy it back
RE
08:06aContested U.S. vote could trigger volatility in markets - BofA survey
RE
08:06aCROWDSTRIKE : Extends Zero Trust to Endpoint Devices to Provide a Holistic Cybersecurity Approach for Organizations
BU
08:05aJPMorgan beats profit estimates as trading booms
RE
08:05aRetired Orthopedic Surgeon Unveils SitFit Chair Foldable Chair Equipped with a Total Body Gym
SE
08:05aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Joint Press Statement by Foreign Minister Dato' Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi
PU
08:03aAustralian dollar hit as China rejects coal imports
RE
08:00aCHINA'S REPORTED BAN ON AUSTRALIAN COAL ESCALATES DISPUTE BEYOND MERE NUISANCE : Russell
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
2Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, lifts outlook o..
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Global watchdogs agree rules for stablecoins like Facebook's Libra

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group