Retirement Home Services Market 2020-2024: Forecasting Strategy to Undergo a Paradigm Shift From Crisis to New Normal During COVID-19 Pandemic

The retirement home services market will witness an incremental growth of USD 4.95 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005852/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retirement Home Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get Free Retirement Home Services Market 2020-2024 Sample!

COVID-19 Highlights

Industrials industry will have Negative impact due to the pandemic

Retirement home services market is expected to witness Positive growth during 2020-2024

Industrials Industry will witness Indirect impact during the forecast period

Retirement home services market growth is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to Positive YOY

Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out for a wider target audience. This retirement home services market research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed retirement home services market insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/retirement home services market-industry-analysis

Key Retirement Home Services Market Research Findings

A CAGR of over 3% is expected to be recorded in retirement home services market during 2020-2024

North America will account for the highest incremental growth. The rising population of baby boomers will significantly drive retirement home services market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Benefits offered by retirement homes will boost the retirement home services market growth

Increasing popularity of retirement villages will have a positive impact on the retirement home services market

Social stigma attached to old age homes is likely to create hindrance for the retirement home services market

For accessing Technavio’s key findings about drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping markets and industries toward an economic bounce back,

Sign up for 14- Day Free Trial of Technavio’s Subscription Platform

Retirement Home Services Market Vendor Participation Scenario

Market is Fragmented

Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity

Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.

Prominent retirement home services market players are Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Capital Senior Living Corp., Erickson Living Management LLC, Five Star Senior Living Inc., Genesis Healthcare Inc., Holiday AL Management Sub LLC, Home Instead Inc., Senior Lifestyle, Sienna Senior Living Inc., and Sompo Holdings Inc.

With more companies navigating the pandemic gradually, this research analysis can be personalized to create a recovery path for the market participants. Try out our $1000 Worth Free Report Customization by Speaking to our Analyst or Industry Expert

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Request for a FREE Sample on the Impact of COVID-19

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Independent living - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nursing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Assisted living - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Capital Senior Living Corp.

Erickson Living Management LLC

Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Holiday AL Management Sub LLC

Home Instead Inc.

Senior Lifestyle

Sienna Senior Living Inc.

Sompo Holdings Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005852/en/