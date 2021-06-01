Log in
Retriev Technologies Inc. : and HOBI International, Inc. Announce New Collaboration for Collection of EV Batteries

06/01/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
HOBI International Inc. (HOBI) and Retriev Technologies Inc. (Retriev) have entered into a collaborative partnership for the purpose of collecting and recycling large format electric vehicle (EV) batteries throughout North America. Recognizing the rapid expansion and projected growth of the EV market, the goal of this relationship will be to ensure that the lithium batteries used in EVs are collected and responsibly recycled in a manner that creates value within the battery industry’s circular economy.

“The rapid electrification of the U.S. consumer, commercial, and industrial business sectors, requires rapid response and structuring from experienced members of the recycling industry. HOBI, with nearly 30 years of ongoing related experience, is dedicated to be part of the solution managing these devices and products at the end of their first or second life,” said Craig Boswell, President of HOBI.

“As more states adopt measures similar to California, which has implemented a ban on internal combustion engines sold in the state starting in 2030, the EV market will grow exponentially in the coming years. The end-of-life management and recycling of these batteries is critical for environmental safety and sustainability, and it must be addressed now,” said Rick Rose, Vice President of Retriev Technologies’ Ohio Corporate Headquarters.

About Retriev

Retriev, a global leader in battery management and recycling, has been at the forefront of environmentally safe and responsible recycling technology for decades, processing over 30 million pounds of lithium batteries over the last 25 years. Retriev’s patented process utilizes a hydrometallurgical process which recovers critical materials necessary for the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries that are used to power our world. Retriev remains the only U.S. facility that was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy to construct a dedicated recycling facility for recycling hybrid and electric vehicle batteries. The Retriev facility in Canada is R2 and ISO certified. Learn more at: http://www.retrievtech.com

About HOBI

HOBI International, Inc., is a premier IT asset management and electronics recycling company with facilities in Illinois, Texas, and Arizona. Serving clients since 1992, HOBI’s IT services group focuses on corporate IT, data and telecommunications infrastructure, providing resale and re-marketing, data erasure and data destruction, recycling, environmental and compliance reporting, de-installation services, and logistics management. HOBI’s Mobile Device services group focuses on the resale and recycling of cellular assets. An R2, RIOS, ISO 14001, and WBE certified firm, HOBI leads the electronics recycling industry in best practices for maximum recovery of reuse and recycling value, minimizing costs in processing, and mitigating safety risks in handling. Learn more at: http://www.hobi.com/.


HOT NEWS