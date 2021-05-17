Returning to In-Person Engagement Is a High Priority for Most Biopharma Chief Commercial Officers, but Returning Sales Reps to In-Person Engagement Is a Work-in-Progress

New Report Reveals How Biopharma CCOs are Preparing for a Post-COVID World

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences solutions, is sharing findings from its latest TGaS Landscape report entitled, “Preparing for a Post-COVID World, Chief Commercial Officers’ Perspectives on the Future of Commercial Teams.” The report, based on 31 in-depth qualitative interviews with biopharma Chief Commercial Officers (CCOs) in March and April 2021, finds that returning to in-person engagement is a high priority, but returning sales reps to in-person engagement is a work-in-progress.

Not surprisingly, sales reps’ access to physicians has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, as both larger institutions and individual physicians continue to limit access to their premises. According to the report, most CCOs are eager for reps to return to physicians’ offices, feeling virtual selling is not yet positioned to replace selling in-person. However, some CCOs want to hire reps who can do both easily.

“Some CCOs believe they can find sales reps that thrive in-person and online, however this doesn’t happen without training on both technology and virtual selling skills,” said Curt Staab, SVP, Emerging Life Sciences Network, TGaS Advisors, a division of Trinity. “Given the challenges of building new relationships in a virtual environment, some CCOs told us they are actively seeking out reps with existing customer contacts.”

“Preparing for a Post-COVID World” also covers CCOs thoughts on:

Headquarter reopening and hiring remote roles

The five day in-office work week versus a hybrid model

Updating forecasts due to COVID-19

Barriers to in-person selling caused by COVID

The changing profile of the ideal sales rep due to COVID

How sales teams adapted during COVID

Experimentation with insides sales and tele sales

The impact of medical science liaisons (MSLs) and account mangers working remotely

