Returning to In-Person Engagement Is a High Priority for Most Biopharma Chief Commercial Officers, but Returning Sales Reps to In-Person Engagement Is a Work-in-Progress

05/17/2021 | 08:38am EDT
New Report Reveals How Biopharma CCOs are Preparing for a Post-COVID World

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences solutions, is sharing findings from its latest TGaS Landscape report entitled, “Preparing for a Post-COVID World, Chief Commercial Officers’ Perspectives on the Future of Commercial Teams.” The report, based on 31 in-depth qualitative interviews with biopharma Chief Commercial Officers (CCOs) in March and April 2021, finds that returning to in-person engagement is a high priority, but returning sales reps to in-person engagement is a work-in-progress.

Not surprisingly, sales reps’ access to physicians has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, as both larger institutions and individual physicians continue to limit access to their premises. According to the report, most CCOs are eager for reps to return to physicians’ offices, feeling virtual selling is not yet positioned to replace selling in-person. However, some CCOs want to hire reps who can do both easily.

“Some CCOs believe they can find sales reps that thrive in-person and online, however this doesn’t happen without training on both technology and virtual selling skills,” said Curt Staab, SVP, Emerging Life Sciences Network, TGaS Advisors, a division of Trinity. “Given the challenges of building new relationships in a virtual environment, some CCOs told us they are actively seeking out reps with existing customer contacts.”

“Preparing for a Post-COVID World” also covers CCOs thoughts on:

  • Headquarter reopening and hiring remote roles
  • The five day in-office work week versus a hybrid model
  • Updating forecasts due to COVID-19
  • Barriers to in-person selling caused by COVID
  • The changing profile of the ideal sales rep due to COVID
  • How sales teams adapted during COVID
  • Experimentation with insides sales and tele sales
  • The impact of medical science liaisons (MSLs) and account mangers working remotely

With a roster of large, emerging and precommercial life sciences companies, TGaS Advisors, a division of Trinity, provides robust comparative intelligence and collaborative network membership services.

Media interested in receiving a copy of the report should contact Elizabeth Marshall at EMarshall@trinitylifesciences.com.

About Trinity Life Sciences
Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With over 20 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients’ most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.


HOT NEWS