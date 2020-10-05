Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin Names Nab Kundu Chief Executive Officer

New CEO brings over two decades of healthcare expertise to Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin , which will open its doors in January 2021, announced Nab Kundu as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kundu was most recently the Chief Executive Officer for Select Medical Columbus's East Long Term Acute Care Hospital (LTACH) and brings 23 years of healthcare expertise in building high-quality teams and developing trusted physician partnerships.

"This new, thoughtfully-designed facility, which incorporates unique touches like spacious social corridors where patients and loved ones can enjoy spending time between therapy sessions," said Kundu. "We're excited to serve the community and demonstrate our commitment to delivering an elevated standard of care."

In addition to his four years at Select Medical, Kundu served as the Director of Physician Services, Orthopedics and Occupational Medicine for Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he spearheaded system-level strategic planning, physician recruitment, and physician relations. Kundu also served on several hospital and county boards, including Clark and Madison County Mental Health Services Board, Quest Adult Services Board, Leadership Clark County Board, and Columbus Early Learning Centers Board. Kundu earned a Master of Business Administration from Urbana University and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Kent State University.

As the CEO of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin, Kundu will provide leadership to ensure the hospital's clinical, financial, and overall operating performance results in exceptional quality care as well as a positive patient experience.

About Reunion Rehab Hospital Dublin

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin, located on the corner of Emerald Parkway and Summer Drive, is designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At this state-of-the-art Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital (IRF), our clinical team will embrace new tools and processes to give patients with functional, occupational or cognitive disorders a positive outcome and an opportunity to resurrect their lives. The 40-bed Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin is slated to open in January 2021 and will bring more than 100 full-time jobs to the area. For more information, please visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com.