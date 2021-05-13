Reunited and It Feels so Good: Survey Finds Family Travel a Top Priority for Americans This Year

A new survey from Wyndham Destinations and Atomik Research reveals 72% of U.S. adults will travel to reunite with family and friends in 2021

Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership business, announced today the results of its most recent travel trends survey* which indicate vacationing is on the horizon for a majority of Americans this year.

In an online survey of 1,005 Americans, produced by independent creative market research agency Atomik Research, 72% of participants said they will prioritize traveling to see family and friends, with three-fourths agreeing they are likely to do so before the end of the year. The survey also found the desire for home-style amenities is higher than ever.

“As more Americans become comfortable with travel again, they’re interested in recreating a home-away-from-home environment that a traditional hotel can’t deliver,” said Melody Bostic Brown, publisher of Destinations magazine and host of the “Vacations Unpacked” travel series, produced by Wyndham Destinations. “It’s not surprising our survey found that the pandemic impacted travel for 81% of people, with 83% of them saying they were unable to see family and friends as often as they’d like last year. Vacation ownership offers travelers desirable accommodations, such as separate bedrooms, dining and living spaces, as well as fully-equipped kitchens and in-suite washers and dryers in most units, making the transition back to vacationing more seamless than ever.”

Additional key survey findings include:

Respondents identified the following as top destinations for a family vacation in 2021: Orlando (30%), Grand Canyon (26%), New York City (24%), and Myrtle Beach, SC (24%).

Respondents identified the following as top considerations when planning a family vacation: Relaxation (61%), Affordability (58%), Climate (44%), and Accommodations (43%).

Seventy-four percent of respondents report having a full kitchen (oven/range, dishwasher, sink, microwave, full size refrigerator, etc.) makes their vacation more enjoyable. Additionally, 69% say having a washer and dryer on-site makes their vacation more enjoyable, with 68% saying getting laundry done on vacation means less chores when they return home.

The majority of respondents (82%) said having separate living spaces in their suites allows for more quiet time when needed, while 75% agree that separate living spaces makes family vacation more enjoyable.

For families considering their next vacation, vacation ownership with Wyndham Destinations provides an affordable solution that allows families to own their vacation – year after year. With over 245 vacation club resort locations across industry-leading brands including Club Wyndham, WorldMark by Wyndham and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham, families have the opportunity to explore places they’ve never visited – or return to their favorite destinations. Families can also test-drive the vacation ownership life by booking condo vacations at hotel prices at VisitClubWyndham.com.

* Wyndham Destinations commissioned Atomik Research to run an online survey of 1,005 adults in the United States for their 2021 travel survey. The margin of error fell within +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The fieldwork took place between April 16 and April 19, 2021. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations is the world’s largest vacation ownership business operating more than 245 vacation club resorts around the world that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model. The brand portfolio – featuring Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham, and Shell Vacations Club – offers travelers the chance to own their vacation and explore places they’ve never visited before, year after year. Nearly 870,000 owners enjoy stays in a home away from home, featuring spacious suites with separate bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens, living and dining areas, as well as resort-style amenities and services. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.

