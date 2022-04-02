Reuters contributor Levin killed covering Ukraine war

He leaves behind his wife and four children.

According to news website LB.ua where he worked, his body was found in a village north of Kyiv on April 1.

Levin, born in 1981, was a documentary filmmaker who had contributed to Reuters' coverage of the country since 2013.

Some of his images from the Reuters' archive include Independence Day celebrations as well as protests from years past.

He had been working in the village of Huta Mezhyhirska - an area that experienced heavy shelling.

The prosecutor general's office in Ukraine said Levin was "killed by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces with two shots from small arms." But it could not be independently verified.

John Pullman, Reuters' global managing editor for visuals, said (quote):

"Maks has provided compelling photos and video from Ukraine to Reuters since 2013. His death is a huge loss to the world of journalism. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."