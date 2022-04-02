Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Reuters contributor Levin killed covering Ukraine war

04/02/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Photographer and videographer Maksim Levin, who was working for a Ukrainian news website and had been a long-time contributor to Reuters, was killed while covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He leaves behind his wife and four children.

According to news website LB.ua where he worked, his body was found in a village north of Kyiv on April 1.

Levin, born in 1981, was a documentary filmmaker who had contributed to Reuters' coverage of the country since 2013.

Some of his images from the Reuters' archive include Independence Day celebrations as well as protests from years past.

He had been working in the village of Huta Mezhyhirska - an area that experienced heavy shelling.

The prosecutor general's office in Ukraine said Levin was "killed by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces with two shots from small arms." But it could not be independently verified.

John Pullman, Reuters' global managing editor for visuals, said (quote):

"Maks has provided compelling photos and video from Ukraine to Reuters since 2013. His death is a huge loss to the world of journalism. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38pRussian retreat leaves trail of slain civilians in town near Kyiv
RE
04:33pRussian retreat leaves trail of slain civilians in town near Kyiv
RE
04:20pMexico suspends subsidy on gasoline in border region with U.S.
RE
03:51pUkraine claims control over Kyiv region as Russia looks east
RE
03:49pUkraine claims control over Kyiv region as Russia looks east
RE
03:05pLithuania ceasing all Russian gas imports for domestic needs
RE
03:02pFED'S WILLIAMS : Pace of rate increases depends on how economy responds
RE
02:54pReuters contributor Levin killed covering Ukraine war
RE
02:25pWILLIAMS : Must watch how economy responds as it presses toward neutral rate
RE
02:14pTesla delivers record vehicles in Q1; output falls as China shutdown weighs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
2Exclusive-Peru targets copper price windfall in dialed-back tax reform,..
3Ukraine ups 2022 spring sowing area forecast - ministry
4China plans to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation
5Tesla delivers record vehicles in Q1; output falls as China shutdown we..

HOT NEWS