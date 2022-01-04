Rêv Enters U.S. Payments Market With The Launch of The X World Wallet™ Super App

Fintech Innovator Launches App Combining Visa Debit Card Acceptance, Real-Time Foreign Currency Exchange, Loyalty Program, Peer to Peer Payments, and An Integrated Travel Bookings Portal Promising More Value to U.S. Consumers With A Commitment to Global Climate Sustainability

Today, Rêv USA, Inc. (“Rêv”), a payment products innovations company, announced the nationwide availability of The X World Wallet, an app-based multi-currency debit account combining a loyalty program, a travel bookings portal & discounts, with an integrated global sustainability initiative. The X World Wallet account is easy to load from a user's existing bank account(s) and is linked to physical and digital Visa cards that can be easily added to Apple, Google, and Samsung Pay digital wallets for tap and go convenience.

The X World Wallet is Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay compatible for added security and convenience. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud of the value The X World Wallet provides for customers,” says Roy Sosa, CEO of Rêv USA’s parent company, Rêv Worldwide, Inc. “In a world of high interest rates, we purposely built a proprietary loyalty program on a debit platform so customers could earn maximum rewards without the burden of high annual fees and interest charges that too often accompany affinity credit cards,” he added.

The X World Wallet will be marketed directly to consumers and through strategic partnerships that include community banks and credit unions among others. Christopher C. Doyle, President of Texas First Bank, Board Member of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) and Payments and Technology Committee Member of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), noted, “The X World Wallet delivers on a world class digital experience and functionality. It offers a collaboration model where Rêv assists banking partners like us to create new revenue streams and quickly meet our customers’ demand for robust fintech products that are competitive in the market today.”

Based on nationwide consumer spending reported by Visa and Mastercard, digital payments soared during the pandemic and continue to grow in popularity globally, driven in part by new fintech products offering easy to enroll, mobile centric, plug and play services. In the U.S., Visa's own research confirms tap-to-pay transactions grew by 30% year over year, and a recent finder.com survey found that an estimated 150 million Americans have used a digital wallet at some point, reflecting a rise in e-wallet adoption.

The availability of The X World Wallet in the U.S. constitutes a homecoming for Rêv’s founders, Roy Sosa and Bertrand Sosa, who also founded prepaid debit industry leader Netspend. Rêv has focused the past years primarily on delivering payment products in foreign markets, including Europe, Australia, Brazil and the Middle East.

The no credit check, no application, reloadable X World Wallet™ Visa Debit cards available on the X account are issued by Texas First Bank, pursuant to a license by Visa Inc., and subject to cardholder Terms & Conditions. There are no offline or online purchase transaction fees, or foreign conversion fees when using the X World Wallet Visa card(s). Standard ATM fees and applicable FX rates do apply. For more information on The X World Wallet, visit xworldwallet.com.

About Rêv

Rêv is a fintech company, founded by prepaid debit industry pioneers Roy and Bertrand Sosa, dedicated to delivering innovative payment experiences to consumers worldwide. Its solutions are powered by the company’s proprietary multi-currency and multi-language payments processing platform. With vast experience developing a number of payment industry firsts, Rêv is focused on the general, international banking & travel sectors. Rêv has partnered with companies across the globe to launch products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at revworldwide.com.

About Texas First Bank

Texas First Bank, Founded in 1973, operates along the Texas Gulf Coast, offering business and personal banking services, including checking, savings, insurance, investment, and treasury products. The bank makes available a robust suite of cardholder services that encompass credit, debit, and prepaid programs. For more information visit texasfirst.bank.

