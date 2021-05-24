Log in
Rev19 Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Agile Financial Systems

05/24/2021 | 11:31am EDT
Agile Financial Systems has unveiled a new name and logo as part of an extensive rebranding initiative

Rev19 LLC, an integrated financial payment solution provider founded in 2017, has announced a rebrand of the company to Agile Financial Systems (AFS). The name change reflects AFS’ broader commitment to its agents, partners and customers to unify the company’s operations under a new focus and set of core values.

AFS’ mission is to revolutionize the financial technology industry through robust cloud-based solutions. Their goal is to provide a variety of tools, technology and data that will allow businesses to efficiently manage their operations in today’s rapidly changing, technology-driven marketplace.

"The number of financial solutions that a business owner can utilize to grow and manage their business is incredibly extensive. We knew that a unique approach was needed, with products and services tailored specifically to each business,” said Corey Young, CEO. “We took this opportunity to rethink not just our name, but our entire brand. We are proud to be ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry, and our new brand identity as Agile Financial Systems (AFS) will now illustrate just how far our company has come in helping our customers manage their business.”

As part of the rebrand announcement, AFS’ will be releasing two innovative products in the upcoming months – both with the goal to help businesses run more seamlessly:

  • APEX Gateway will offer a modern virtual terminal supporting all card types as well as ACH and cash discount, along with a hosted payment page for e-commerce merchants. The APEX Gateway will enable businesses to help increase revenue and efficiency – all in one single online platform.
  • APEXConnect will offer an extensive API Library for ISV’s to be able to integrate feature-rich financial technology including instant merchant boarding, the ability to split payments across multiple parties and the ability to process merchant settlement onto debit cards.

“This is a new day for financial technology solutions in the payments industry,” said Young. “The continued technological evolution towards nimble, cloud-based solutions provides a more robust user experience for our clients. We believe in long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with our clients and our new brand reflects our investment in continuous improvement, evolution and reinvention to better serve our clients, staff and community.”

The goal of AFS remains the same – a strong commitment to maintain transparency while providing industry leading support and solutions to our merchants and sales partners, while offering proprietary technologies that will revolutionize the financial technology industry.

About Agile Financial Systems (AFS)

Agile Financial Systems (AFS) is an innovative financial technology solution provider based in Southlake, TX with the goal to provide omni-channel services and financial payment solutions to a variety of business owners. To learn more about visit go-afs.com.


© Business Wire 2021
