Revation Systems : Adds Digital Appointment Scheduling to LinkLive Banking Solution

Revation Systems, a leader in cloud-based, compliant messaging and communications, announced the addition of digital appointment scheduling to its flagship digital customer service solution, LinkLive Banking. LinkLive Appointment Scheduling is a new feature designed for organizations looking to optimize the human connection across physical and digital channels to bridge more loyalty and trust. The company will be demoing the new feature as part of the expanded LinkLive Banking solution at Finovate West Digital on Tuesday, November 24th at 10:40 am PST.

LinkLive Appointment Scheduling dynamically routes calendar requests for real-time service via audio or video. An integral part of the LinkLive suite, LinkLive Appointment Scheduling is an essential communication capability that has become a necessity for financial institutions as a result of the current pandemic to increase customer satisfaction, thereby driving bottom­line revenue. The solution has already helped financial institutions reduce contact center volume and no-shows.

LinkLive Appointment Scheduling is designed to help financial institutions generate more traffic by simplifying the process by which customers can book an appointment whether it be to connect with a representative in real-time or for a later date. Customers can meet for their appointments through a variety of channels, such as an in-person meeting, a phone call, or a secure, virtual meeting all within the LinkLive solution suite. Additional features such as skills-based routing technology ensure that a branch resource with the appropriate skill set will be available for the appointment. The solution ties all of a financial institution’s digital customer service activity together.

"We see digital appointment scheduling as the next step in bringing the lobby to where the customer is,” said Patrick Reetz, Senior Vice President of Products & Markets at Revation Systems. “The way that businesses interact with their customers has changed in recent years - and significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic. LinkLive Banking with Appointment Scheduling allows banks and financial institutions to evolve their systems to meet current demands for improved customer service and simplicity in the process.”

LinkLive Banking is unified communications software hosted in the cloud that offers banking organizations a complete set of features including rich digital messaging, a seamless ability to engage humans across physical and digital channels, and leading voice and video communications. The LinkLive platform is designed to help customers enhance the customer experience.

About Revation Systems

Revation Systems makes and secures intelligent customer connections to help people live healthier lives and achieve financial security. LinkLive by Revation is the industry’s first all-in-one cloud-based unified communications platform to deliver secure and compliant messaging including real-time video, live-chat, instant messaging (IM), IM hunt groups, SMS and email. Additionally, Revation is the first to offer presence capabilities, which alert customers in real-time to service personnel’s availability. Trusted by healthcare, banking and other organizations managing sensitive data, LinkLive is HIPAA compliant and HITRUST CSF certified.

