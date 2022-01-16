Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Revelian Enters 2022 with New Brand Identity as Criteria – Further Positioning the Organization as a Multi-faceted Global Leader in the Talent Space

01/16/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Revelian, a leader in the field of emotional intelligence and game-based assessments, announced today that it has rebranded as Criteria. Criteria, a market-leading SaaS talent success platform with headquarters in Los Angeles, California, acquired Revelian in February 2020. The official convergence will now further establish the organizations as a unified global brand leading the pack in the talent space.

“The integration of our organizations has proven to be a natural progression because of our complementary cultures, product sets, and value propositions,” says Josh Millet, founder and CEO of Criteria. “I’m excited to start the new year as one company and brand across all the geographies we operate in and to be part of this movement to improve talent decision-making on a global scale.”

Since the acquisition, the two organizations have integrated its scientifically validated assessments across five major categories: aptitude, personality, emotional intelligence, risk, and skills. Criteria’s intuitive assessment platform combined with the power of Alcami Interactive’s on-demand video interviewing capability was also made widely available to the APAC market - ultimately strengthening the combined organization’s offerings to customers on a global scale.

“The Revelian team is thrilled to be unveiling our new brand identity as Criteria, all while continuing to deliver the same results to help our customers drive talent success,” says Cherie Curtis, former CEO of Revelian and current President of Criteria.

Since 2020, Criteria has more than doubled its number of employees (175 globally, including 65 APAC-based), gained over 1,000 new clients, and has opened a new Australia-based headquarters (Level 18, 333 Ann Street, Brisbane) that will house its 45 Brisbane employees. The company will continue to expand its international presence by offering new products, including a deeper expansion into post-hire solutions for customers globally.

ABOUT CRITERIA

Criteria is a talent success company that helps organizations make more objective, evidence-based talent decisions that both reduce bias and drive outcomes. Our world-leading tools include a comprehensive suite of rigorously validated assessments and decision-making tools that highlight the potential in every job candidate while providing an experience that candidates love. We take a scientific approach to every product we build by rigorously validating for results, ensuring transparency, and designing a human-focused solution that drives best practice hiring.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pWesfarmers Sees 1st Half Kmart, Target Revenue Falling 10% on Covid Impacts
DJ
05:58pAhead of election, Macron banks on rosy French economy, new jobs
RE
05:55pRESAPP HEALTH : New publication highlights use of ResAppDx in a COVID-19 fever clinic
PU
05:46pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : completes enrolment in CUV801 Stroke Study
PU
05:35pForget Blue Monday….Make it a #BrewMonday and enjoy a chat and a cuppa
PU
05:35pSKY METALS : New Zinc Zone Confirmed Along Strike From 3KEL - Doradilla
PU
05:35pALARA RESOURCES : Saudi Arabia Update
PU
05:35pSTRATEGIC ENERGY RESOURCES : SER Wins Government Funding For Drilling And Key Exploration
PU
05:32pRevelian Enters 2022 with New Brand Identity as Criteria – Further Positioning the Organization as a Multi-faceted Global Leader in the Talent Space
BU
05:25pMAYNE PHARMA : 17/01/2022 Non-Executive Director appointment and retirement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
2'Upside down again': Omicron surge roils U.S. small businesses
3Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
4Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip
5Yamal gas pipeline flows eastward from Germany to Poland for 27th day r..

HOT NEWS