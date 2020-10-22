Reven Pharmaceuticals Reports on the Importance of Micronutrients and Vitamins for COVID-19 in a Prestigious Medical Journal

Reven Holdings, Inc. (“Reven”), a privately held clinical stage biotechnology and pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel treatment platforms for cancer, viral illnesses—including COVID-19—and inflammatory disorders, today announced the provisional acceptance and early online publication of a peer-reviewed article authored by its Chief Medical Officer & Chief Scientific Officer, Fatih Uckun, M.D., Ph.D., and his academic collaborators in the medical journal, Frontiers in Nutrition.

Dr. Uckun, who serves as a corresponding author for the paper, with his collaborator Dr. Kazim Sahin and their colleagues detail the clinical impact potential of supplemental nutrients as potentiators of standard of care treatment modalities for obese, high-risk COVID-19 patients.

The emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) disease (COVID-19) in China at the end of 2019 caused a major global pandemic and continues to be an unresolved global health crisis. At present, there appears to be no effective standard therapy for COVID-19. Supportive care interventions for reducing the severity of symptoms along with participation in clinical trials of investigational treatments are the mainstay of contemporary COVID-19 management. In obese patients, the increase in incidence of treatment failure and risk of complications of COVID-19 has been well documented. Micronutrients and vitamins may boost the host immunity against viral infections, including COVID-19.

As pointed out in the article, obesity continues to have a rising prevalence in society. It is considered a clinically significant risk factor for metabolic diseases as well as viral infections. The consumption of processed, low-quality food often results in a nutritional deficiency, in particular in people struggling with obesity. “Such a nutritional deficiency may increase the severity of COVID-19 with increased morbidity and mortality,” said Dr. Uckun. He added: “In this new publication, we explain the role of vitamins and micronutrients in the pathophysiology as well as survival outcome of COVID-19.” Dr. Uckun and colleagues also discuss the potential role of supplemental vitamins and micronutrients as adjuncts to the supportive care for COVID-19, especially in obese patients. The article also reminds the readers about the potential risks and side effects associated with vitamins as well as micronutrients.

“Scientific data from multiple studies suggest a tremendous therapeutic potential for the RJX platform and provide the foundation for our optimism regarding the commercialization potential of RJX,” said Brian Denomme, Co-founder, President and Chief Operating Officer.

“This new article emphasizes our commitment to advancing our anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant treatment platforms to address unmet needs in COVID-19 therapy,” stated Michael Volk, Chief Strategy Officer of Reven.

CEO Peter Lange added: “Our goal is to leverage the most recent R&D discoveries about health benefits of micronutrients in our efforts aimed at building a rich product pipeline derived from our patented Rejuveinix (RJX) platform that includes rationally designed anti-inflammatory agents that are optimized for specific target indications.”

The article was published on October 22, 2020:

Sahin E, Orhan C, Uckun FM, Sahin K. Clinical Impact Potential of Supplemental Nutrients as Adjuncts of Therapy in High-Risk COVID-19 for Obese Patients. Front. Nutr. | doi : 10.3389/fnut.2020.580504. https://doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2020.580504

About Rejuveinix (RJX)

RJX is an intravenous (IV) formulation of known physiologically compatible compounds that is being developed for more effective supportive therapy of patients with sepsis, including COVID-19 patients with viral sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The clinical tolerability of RJX was confirmed in a recently completed double blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 dose-escalation study in healthy volunteers (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03680105).

About Reven Holdings, Inc.

Reven Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation, through its Golden, Colorado based operating company Reven, LLC (aka Reven Pharmaceuticals), is a biopharmaceutical company. Reven’s vision is to make a difference in the world by making its products accessible to everyone suffering the effects of vascular and metabolic related diseases. Reven is committed to being the premier, research-intensive biopharmaceutical company that advances the health and well-being of people around the world. Its primary product, Rejuveinix (RJX), targets patients suffering from COVID-19, sepsis, vascular and metabolic related diseases as well as specific patient populations suffering PAD and other cardiovascular related medical conditions.

