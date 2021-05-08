Log in
Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore released to 17 States

05/08/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
Ministry of Finance
05/08/2021 | 04:08pm EDT

Total Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 19,742 crore released to States in last 2 months
Posted On: 06 MAY 2021 4:26PM by PIB Delhi

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance today released the 2nd monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore for the year 2021-22 to 17 States.

With the release of 2nd installment, a total amount of Rs.19,742 crore has been released in the first two months of the current financial year as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the states. State-wise details of the grant released on Thursday and total amount of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant released to the States in 2021-22 is enclosed.

The Centre provides the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the Finance Commission in monthly installments to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post devolution. The 15th Finance Commission has recommended Post Devolution Release Deficit grants to 17 States.

The States recommended for Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State. Assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22 was also taken into account by the Commission.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22. The grant is released to the States in 12 monthly installments.

State-wise Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant Released

S. No.

Name of State

Amount released in May 2021

(2nd installment)

(Rs. in crore)

Total amount released in 2021-22

(April+May 2021)

(Rs. in crore)

Andhra Pradesh

1438.08

2876.16

Assam

531.33

1062.66

Haryana

11.00

22

Himachal Pradesh

854.08

1708.16

Karnataka

135.92

271.84

Kerala

1657.58

3315.16

Manipur

210.33

420.66

Meghalaya

106.58

213.16

Mizoram

149.17

298.34

Nagaland

379.75

759.5

Punjab

840.08

1680.16

Rajasthan

823.17

1646.34

Sikkim

56.50

113

Tamil Nadu

183.67

367.34

Tripura

378.83

757.66

Uttarakhand

647.67

1295.34

West Bengal

1467.25

2934.5

Total

9,871.00

19,742.00

Read this release in: Hindi , Punjabi , Tamil , Telugu , Kannada , Urdu , Marathi , Manipuri

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 20:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS