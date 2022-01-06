Log in
Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore released to 17 States

01/06/2022 | 03:18am EST
Ministry of Finance
Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore released to 17 States

Total Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 98,710 crore released to States in current Financial Year
Posted On: 06 JAN 2022 1:28PM by PIB Delhi

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, today released monthly Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore to 17 States. This was the 10th instalment of the PDRD grant released to the States.

So far, an amount of Rs.98,710crore has been released to eligible States as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant in the current financial year. State-wise details of the grant released this month and total amount of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant released to the States in 2021-22 is annexed.

The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grants are provided to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released to the States as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post devolution. The Commission has recommended PDRD grants to 17 States and the same is being released in monthly installments.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22. The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22. Out of this, an amount of Rs. 98,710crore (83.33%) has been released so far.

The States who have been recommended Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana,Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka,Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan,Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

State-wise Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grants Released

(Rs. in crore)

S.No.

Name of State

Amount released in January 2022

(10th installment)

Total amount released in 2021-22

1

Andhra Pradesh

1438.08

14380.83

2

Assam

531.33

5313.33

3

Haryana

11.00

110.00

4

Himachal Pradesh

854.08

8540.83

5

Karnataka

135.92

1359.17

6

Kerala

1657.58

16575.83

7

Manipur

210.33

2103.33

8

Meghalaya

106.58

1065.83

9

Mizoram

149.17

1491.67

10

Nagaland

379.75

3797.50

11

Punjab

840.08

8400.83

12

Rajasthan

823.17

8231.67

13

Sikkim

56.50

565.00

14

Tamil Nadu

183.67

1836.67

15

Tripura

378.83

3788.33

16

Uttarakhand

647.67

6476.67

17

West Bengal

1467.25

14672.50

Total

9871.00

98710.00

****

RM/KMN



(Release ID: 1787956)Visitor Counter : 67


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 08:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
