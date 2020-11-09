Log in
Revenue in the Soft Drinks Market Will Amount to USD 216.74 billion In 2024. The Market Is Expected to Grow Annually by Almost 5% (CAGR 2020-2024) | Technavio

11/09/2020 | 12:02am EST

The soft drinks market is poised to grow by USD 216.74 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201108005014/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Drinks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Drinks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the soft drinks market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovations.

The soft drinks market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies innovative marketing campaigns as one of the prime reasons for driving the soft drinks market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The soft drinks market covers the following areas:

Soft Drinks Market Sizing

Soft Drinks Market Forecast

Soft Drinks Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Cott Corp.
  • Danone SA
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
  • Monster Beverage Corp.
  • Nestlé SA
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Red Bull GmbH
  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.
  • The Coca Cola Co.
  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

     

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Carbonated soft drinks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Juices and juice concentrates - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Bottled water - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • RTD tea and coffee - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Functional Properties

  • Market segment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cott Corp.
  • Danone SA
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
  • Monster Beverage Corp.
  • Nestlé SA
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Red Bull GmbH
  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.
  • The Coca Cola Co.
  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
