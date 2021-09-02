Revera to open Sharon Corners Retirement Residence in East Gwillimbury

Mississauga, Ontario, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revera, a leading owner, operator, developer and investor in the senior living sector is proud to announce its newest retirement home, Sharon Corners.

Located in the charming town of East Gwillimbury, Ontario, Sharon Corners Retirement Residence will offer state-of-the-art accommodations and luxury amenities. Sharon Corners marks Revera’s first property in an area with growing need for seniors housing.

“Revera is excited to expand its senior living accommodations to the Town of East Gwillimbury. We look forward to supporting our seniors in living life to the fullest at Sharon Corners,” said John Beaney, Senior Vice President, Retirement, Revera. “This new residence will offer older adults many choices and experiences as they retire in this beautiful location.”

The state-of-the-art retirement home will offer a variety of care options, including independent supportive living, assisted living and memory care accommodations, where residents can age-in-place. Most independent supportive living suites also offer private balconies for added enjoyment. Revera’s personalized care plans create opportunities for seniors to enjoy independence and choice through personalized programming.

Sharon Corners will offer specialty recreation programs designed using Revera’s Dimensions of Wellness holistic approach to recreation. Residents are encouraged to support their health goals, socialize with fellow residents and explore their passions.

The vibrant retirement community will offer three dining halls, a pub and a café-bistro to give residents flexible culinary options. Amenities will include a theatre, an arts and craft room, potting room, games room and lounge, and a fitness centre. With its proximity to transit, parks, shopping and community services, residents will feel at ease and at home.

“The Township of East Gwillimbury is pleased to welcome Revera to our community with the addition of Sharon Corners Retirement Residence,” said Virginia Hackson, Mayor, Town of East Gwillimbury. “Revera’s new facility will increase the accommodation choices for seniors and create new opportunities for health care professionals to grow their careers in the region.”

This fall, Revera will celebrate a significant milestone in Sharon Corner’s construction with the opening of its Presentation Centre. Mayor Virginia Hackson, members of the East Gwillimbury Town Council and Revera leadership will host a socially-distant ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion on October 16, 2021.

Seniors and their families looking to learn more about Sharon Corners are encouraged to join the Sharon Corners Priority Club. As a member, Revera will share updates, invitations to exclusive opening events and special limited-time offers.

To learn more about the beautiful new Sharon Corners retirement residence, see:

https://reveraliving.com/en/live-with-us/ontario/east-gwillimbury/sharon-corners

About Revera

