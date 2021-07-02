Reversal of Year-Round E15 a Blow for Farmers, Rural Communities, and the Environment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 2, 2021

Contact: Hannah Packman, 202.554.1600

[email protected]

WASHINGTON - Ruling in favor of American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit today overturned part of a 2019 rule that permitted the year-round sale of gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol.

The decision comes as a blow to American family farmers, rural communities, and the environment, all of which benefit from mid-level blends of ethanol. In a statement, National Farmers Union (NFU) President Rob Larew said he was deeply disappointed about the reversal and urged the administration to pursue other routes to expand biofuel use.

'Today's decision is just the latest in a series of setbacks when it comes to biofuels policies. Restricting the sale of E15 during the summer isn't just outdated and unnecessary - it's actively harmful. Family farmers, rural communities, drivers, and the environment will all suffer as a result.

'Though we are deeply disappointed, we aren't giving up the fight. To offer new market opportunities for farmers, create good rural jobs, improve air quality, provide more options for drivers, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, we are urging Congress and the administration to look for other opportunities to expand the use of higher level blends of ethanol.'

###

About NFU

National Farmers Union advocates on behalf of nearly 200,000 American farm families and their communities. We envision a world in which farm families and their communities are respected, valued, and enjoy economic prosperity and social justice.