Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ReverseVision Recruits Marketing Maven Scott Shepherd to Elevate Brand and Support Growth

02/03/2022 | 12:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced that seasoned marketing executive Scott Shepherd has joined the company to head its marketing efforts. As head of marketing, he oversees ReverseVision's marketing department and is responsible for the design and implementation of its new marketing strategy.

ReverseVision Recruits Marketing Maven Scott Shepherd

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb 03, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ReverseVision®, the leading national provider of Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) and private reverse mortgage sales and origination technology, announced that seasoned marketing executive Scott Shepherd has joined the company to head its marketing efforts. As head of marketing, he oversees ReverseVision's marketing department and is responsible for the design and implementation of its new marketing strategy.

Founded in 2007, Shepherd joins ReverseVision at a turning point in the company's history as the market leader in reverse mortgage automation solutions. ReverseVision has been putting in place the necessary building blocks to support an increasing need for reverse mortgage products among lenders and borrowers.

"I am elated to join the highly passionate, dedicated team at ReverseVision and look forward to taking its marketing and branding to the next level," said Shepherd. "Following a high-volume re-fi boom, the mortgage industry's changing business landscape is ripe to increase the adoption of reverse loan products via multiple delivery methods. ReverseVision is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, while helping the mortgage industry expand and evolve with these much-needed loan products."

Shepherd has an extensive marketing background and a proven track record of successful execution in marketing, communications and branding. Over the course of six years, he was central to the development and growth of the eOriginal brand into one of the preeminent digital mortgage lending platforms in the country, ultimately leading to an acquisition by Wolters Kluwer in 2020.

Prior to joining ReverseVision, he headed the marketing strategy at Unleashed Technologies, a web development and digital services firm with commercial and non-profit clients in multiple vertical markets, including financial services. His strategic marketing efforts resulted in the company successfully positioning its solutions in an easy-to-understand, digestible manner for prospects.

Over the course of his career spanning more 25 years, Shepherd developed a broad base of knowledge involving nearly all facets of marketing in multiple industries within different sectors. He has managed marketing communications for several companies ranging from non-profit entities, private, international, government, education and consulting firms. In addition, he has been an editor, journalist and a public relations specialist.

"We welcome Scott to the team at ReverseVision and since joining us, he's already had a positive impact internally and externally," said Bill Mitchell, CRO at ReverseVision. "Scott is an experienced marketing professional who is accustomed to working in fast-paced, dynamic environments operating in growth mode. We are lucky to have him on board at a pivotal juncture as we experience a surge in demand for reverse mortgage technologies."

Scott holds a B.A. in journalism from Buffalo State College and an M.S. in management with a focus in marketing from the University of Maryland.

About ReverseVision:

Since 2007, ReverseVision (RV) has been the leading reverse mortgage technology provider, serving 50 of the top reverse mortgage lenders, 100 percent of reverse investors, and more than 10,000 daily users. RV's award-winning technology offers new APIs (Reverse-as-a-Service) that open the total addressable market, creating new technology synergies that allow forward and reverse mortgages to coexist in the lender's core systems, helping break down adoption barriers so that mortgage bankers can serve their borrowers for life.

ReverseVision's core platform, ReverseVision Exchange (RVX), is comprehensive and proven to automate the entire reverse lending process from origination through secondary marketing. The company's technology is being successfully leveraged as a springboard that helps lenders get into the reverse space easily and efficiently. For more information, visit https://www.reversevision.com/.

News Source: ReverseVision Inc.

Related link: https://www.reversevision.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/reversevision-recruits-marketing-maven-scott-shepherd-to-elevate-brand-and-support-growth/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22pTurkey, Armenia plan 2d round of talks on Feb. 24 in Vienna
RE
12:19pExclusive-Qatar has not approached Asian buyers over gas diversions to Europe
RE
12:18pIn world first, S.Africa's Afrigen makes mRNA COVID vaccine using Moderna data
RE
12:18pIn world first, S.Africa's Afrigen makes mRNA COVID vaccine using Moderna data
RE
12:18pJury in lawyer Michael Avenatti's fraud trial says it's struggling to reach verdict
RE
12:12pQatar's kaabi says no single producer can supply europe alone, m…
RE
12:12pQatar's kaabi says north field east expansion joint ventures to…
RE
12:12pQatar's kaabi says commercial structure of ventures will include…
RE
12:12pQatar's kaabi says he has not spoken to existing asian customers…
RE
12:12pQatar's minister al-kaabi says more gas investments ne…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
2Meta's huge share price drop shakes world tech stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Starbucks, UPS...
4Stocks end higher on strong tech amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economi..
5Agitating ECB, 25% Facebook plunge reboot global selloff

HOT NEWS