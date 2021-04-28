Revibe Technologies : Promotes Chief Technical Officer, Welcomes Chief Scientific Officer and Financial Controller as Company Develops ADHD Digital Therapeutic

WAKE FOREST, N.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revibe Technologies today announced the hiring of Dr. Lindsay Ayearst as Chief Scientific Officer, a new position created to facilitate the clinical and regulatory development of the company's upcoming state-of-the-art digital wearable therapeutic device. In addition, Jen Musso, CPA joins the team as Financial Controller. Chris Guidry who has served as Revibe's Director of Technology since 2017 was also promoted to Chief Technical Officer. This restructuring will be crucial to the company as it works towards developing a next-generation Revibe platform as a medical device to assess and treat ADHD.

Revibe's technology is based on a wearable device that uses a proprietary machine-learning algorithm to send personalized reminders to the wearer, empowering them to stay on-task independently. The connecting app tracks and presents user data from numerous parameters ultimately intended to help physicians, clinicians, teachers, and parents make better-educated decisions during the diagnosis and treatment of ADHD.

Dr. Ayearst joins Revibe with nearly 20 years of experience and expertise developing and validating tools used in the assessment and treatment of psychological disorders. Most recently, as Principal Scientific Advisor at Multi-Health Systems Inc. (MHS), she was instrumental in the development and revision of various products in the company's clinical and education portfolio, including the Conners 4 and CAARS 2, their flagship measures of ADHD symptoms. She also played a key role in the company's external partnerships, where she established a relationship with Revibe as a member of their Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, providing invaluable guidance on clinical issues, including trial design and regulatory considerations, and helping to raise $3M in new funding.

"After two years in an advisory role with Revibe, I'm excited to fully invest myself in the continued growth of the company," said Dr. Ayearst. "I believe strongly in the potential for digital therapeutics and next-generation assessment methods that leverage technology to advance diagnostic decision making and lead to personalized treatment and care. To this end, I look forward to working with the Revibe team and their groundbreaking initiative to help children and adults with ADHD reach their full potential."

Musso has over 6 years of experience in public and corporate accounting, including acting as a senior auditor for multiple life sciences and healthcare entities at BDO. Most recently, she worked for Duke University Health Services as a top-level financial analyst responsible for forecasting, budgeting, and reporting. She will be essential in streamlining Revibe's financial processes during their continued expansion.

"I am excited to be joining the innovative and ambitious team at Revibe," shared Musso. "Their technology is addressing a persistent and pressing challenge faced by many. To work alongside the individuals with the drive and passion to create such a product is a privilege for me." She added, "While accountants are not always known for being fun, I hope to contribute to the contagious enthusiasm and camaraderie within the company."

Guidry is a seasoned full-stack developer with a passion for helping others through technology. He brings with him over 20 years of diverse software engineering experience, having both climbed the corporate ladder to the VP level at Bank of America and ventured into entrepreneurship. During his four years as Director of Technology at Revibe, Guidry has been the driving force in building the company's hybrid mobile application and in developing a patent-pending algorithm for optimizing reminder intervals for Revibe's wearable devices.

Recently appointed Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Koziak, who has led the charge in the necessary restructuring noted, "As we forge the clinical and regulatory pathways, Revibe requires a highly knowledgeable and impactful team to meet and exceed our objectives. I am so excited to have Linsday, Jen, and Chris as leaders in their fields work with me to bring the Revibe technology to fruition."

Revibe Technologies is passionate about leveraging technology to help children and adults with various difficulties, including ADHD and Autism, overcome obstacles to succeed in life. Their machine-learning-powered wearable under development provides personalized reminders optimized for each user to increase focus while tracking various metrics and inputs that provide actionable data through historical and predictive analytics. For more information, see https://revibetech.com/

