Review of Monetary Policy Frameworks Unknown

Review of Monetary Policy Frameworks Remarks by Tobias Adrian Financial Counsellor and Director Monetary and Capital Markets Department International Monetary Fund Central Banking Magazine's Reserve Management Americas Workshop March 16, 2021 Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to join you here today, for this workshop sponsored by Central Banking. My presentation today will focus on the implications of the monetary policy framework reviews that are being conducted by a number of central banks in Advanced Economies. The U.S. Federal Reserve concluded its review in August, while the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada are engaged in reviews this year. The Bank of Japan is undertaking a more limited assessment of its monetary policy framework. The primary focus of the reviews is on how central banks should react to the challenges posed by persistently low equilibrium interest rates. The key questions addressed include: Is the current strategy - essentially, flexible inflation targeting likely to be effective in achieving its goals, or should it be modified? Is the current set of tools adequate? And: How can communication be improved? My presentation will begin by considering the main economic concerns that are driving central banks to focus on these questions. I will then offer a brief overview

of the framework reviews of the Fed and the ECB. Then I'll take a somewhat deeper dive into makeup strategies - a key innovation in the Fed's review - and consider some of the potential risks, including the risk of significantly higher inflation in the wake of the large U.S. fiscal expansion, as well as risks to financial stability. Key Motivations for Framework Reviews A key rationale for considering alternative frameworks has been the decline in the equilibrium real interest rate - the interest rate needed to keep output at potential and inflation at target. As seen in this figure, equilibrium real interest rates in the US and euro area were very low - close to zero - even before the COVID shock. Equilibrium Real Interest Rate (In percent) 3.5 US Euro Area 3 2.5 2 1.5 1 0.5 0 Source: IMF staff calculations based on Kathryn Holston, Thomas Laubach, and John C. Williams, Journal of International Economics, 2017 The low r* means a higher risk of hitting the effective lower bound, and it implies an important asymmetry for policymakers. In particular, while monetary policy can raise interest rates to cool a strong economy, the lower r* means less room to cut interest rates in a recession. The limited scope to ease interest rates has raised 2

concerns that recessions could be longer, and that inflation could average well below target. The reviews were also motivated by the concern that the low inflation of the past decade was dragging down long-term inflation expectations. While market-based measures shown here - such as the 5-by-5 forwards - may exaggerate the decline in inflation expectations, given that they are heavily influenced by risk premia, even survey measures drifted down somewhat in recent years. US 3.0 2.0 5y5y TIPS CE Forecast (6-10y) SPF long-term expectations (5y) 1.0 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P; Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia; and Consensus Economics. Notes: The figure shows the 5-year forward breakeven inflation rate (blue line); 6-10 years Consensus Forecasts (green dots); and 5 year ahead expectations from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Survey of Professional Forecasters (red dots). 3

Euro area 2.5 1.5 Long-term IL swap (5y5y) CE Forecast (6-10y) SPF long-term expectations (5y) 0.5 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P.; ECB; and Consensus Economics. Notes: The figure shows the 5-year forward inflation-linked swap rate in 5 years (blue line); 6-10 years Consensus Forecasts (green dots); and 5 year ahead expectations from the ECB's Survey of Professional Forecasters (red dots). Given the low equilibrium real interest rate, a fall in inflation expectations is a concern, because it depresses nominal interest rates and further limits policy space. Of course, we have recently seen market-based measures move up substantially in light of large U.S. fiscal packages. A third key motivation for changing frameworks is the flattening of the Phillips Curve. The post-Global Financial Crisis experience, in both the United States and many other countries, suggests that the labor market can run quite hot without much inflation. As seen in the accompanying chart, U.S. inflation barely reached 2 percent even as U.S. unemployment fell to a 50-year low. The upshot is that an employment recovery could potentially be given more "room to run" - with broad- based benefits, including to disadvantaged segments of the population. 4

US: Core Inflation and Unemployment Rate (In percent) 3 13 Core PCE Inflation (LHS) Unemployment Rate (RHS) 2.5 11 2 9 1.5 7 1 5 0.5 3 Source: Haver Analytics Euro Area: Core Inflation and Unemployment Rate (In percent) 3 13 Core HICP Inflation (LHS) Unemployment Rate (RHS) 2.5 11 2 9 1.5 7 1 5 0.5 3 Source: Haver Analytics 5

