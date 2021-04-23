Log in
Review of Ways and Means Advances Scheme of State Governments/ UTs

04/23/2021 | 07:46am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

April 23, 2021

Review of Ways and Means Advances Scheme of State Governments/ UTs

Based on the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Ways and Means Advances (WMA) to State Governments, 2021 (Chairman: Shri Sudhir Shrivastava), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the WMA Scheme of States and Union Territories (UTs) as under:

WMA Limit

The WMA limit arrived at by the Committee based on total expenditure of States/ UTs, works out to ₹47,010 crore. As the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent, the existing interim WMA limit of ₹51,560 crore for all States/ UTs shall continue for six months i.e., up to September 30, 2021 (State/ UT-wise WMA limits are given in the Annex). The Reserve Bank will review the WMA limit thereafter, depending on the course of the pandemic and its impact on the economy.

Special Drawing Facility (SDF)

SDF availed by State Governments/ UTs shall continue to be linked to the quantum of their investments in marketable securities issued by the Government of India, including the Auction Treasury Bills (ATBs). The net annual incremental investments in CSF and GRF shall continue to be eligible for availing of SDF, without any upper limit. A uniform hair cut of 5 per cent shall be applied on the market value of securities, for determining the operating limit of SDF on a daily basis.

Overdraft (OD) Regulations

The interim relaxations1 on OD were effective till March 31, 2021.Thereafter, extant OD Regulations of State Governments/ UTs are in force.

Interest Rate on SDF, WMA and OD

Interest rate on SDF, WMA and OD shall continue to be linked to the Policy rate of the Reserve Bank i.e., the Repo Rate. Interest will be charged for all the days the advance remains outstanding.

The prevailing rates are retained as given below:

Scheme

Limit

Rate of Interest

If availed against net annual incremental

Repo rate minus 2 per

SDF

investment in CSF and GRF

cent

If availed against investment in G-sec/

Repo rate minus 1 per

ATBs

cent

1 Interim relaxation was granted in OD facility vide RBI Press Release dated April 7, 2020. Accordingly, the number of days a

State can continue to be in OD was increased from 14 to 21 consecutive working days and from 36 to 50 working days in a quarter.

2

If outstanding up to 3 months from the date

Repo rate

WMA

of making the advance

If outstanding beyond three months from

Repo rate plus 1 per cent

the date of making the advance

OD

If availed up to 100 per cent of WMA limit

Repo rate plus 2 per cent

If exceeds 100 per cent of WMA limit

Repo rate plus 5 per cent

Press Release: 2021-2022/102

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

3

Annex: WMA Limit of State Governments and UTs

(Amount in ₹ crore)

S. No.

States/ UT s

WMA Limit valid up to

September 30, 2021

1

2

3

1

Andhra Pradesh

2,416.00

2

Arunachal Pradesh

312.00

3

Assam

1,504.00

4

Bihar

2,272.00

5

Chhattisgarh

1,056.00

6

Goa

272.00

7

Gujarat

3,064.00

8

Haryana

1,464.00

9

Himachal Pradesh

880.00

10

Jammu and Kashmir

1,408.00

11

Jharkhand

1,152.00

12

Karnataka

3,176.00

13

Kerala

1,944.00

14

Madhya Pradesh

2,560.00

15

Maharashtra

5,416.00

16

Manipur

312.00

17

Meghalaya

280.00

18

Mizoram

256.00

19

Nagaland

328.00

20

Odisha

1,576.00

21

Punjab

1,480.00

22

Rajasthan

2,608.00

23

Tamil Nadu

3,960.00

24

Telangana

1,728.00

25

Tripura

408.00

26

Uttar Pradesh

5,680.00

27

Uttarakhand

808.00

28

West Bengal

3,032.00

29

Puducherry

208.00

Total (All States/ UTs)

51,560.00

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 11:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
