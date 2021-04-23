�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001 RESERVE BANK OF INDIA वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Website : www.rbi.org.in Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502 ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in April 23, 2021

Review of Ways and Means Advances Scheme of State Governments/ UTs

Based on the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Ways and Means Advances (WMA) to State Governments, 2021 (Chairman: Shri Sudhir Shrivastava), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the WMA Scheme of States and Union Territories (UTs) as under:

WMA Limit

The WMA limit arrived at by the Committee based on total expenditure of States/ UTs, works out to ₹47,010 crore. As the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevalent, the existing interim WMA limit of ₹51,560 crore for all States/ UTs shall continue for six months i.e., up to September 30, 2021 (State/ UT-wise WMA limits are given in the Annex). The Reserve Bank will review the WMA limit thereafter, depending on the course of the pandemic and its impact on the economy.

Special Drawing Facility (SDF)

SDF availed by State Governments/ UTs shall continue to be linked to the quantum of their investments in marketable securities issued by the Government of India, including the Auction Treasury Bills (ATBs). The net annual incremental investments in CSF and GRF shall continue to be eligible for availing of SDF, without any upper limit. A uniform hair cut of 5 per cent shall be applied on the market value of securities, for determining the operating limit of SDF on a daily basis.

Overdraft (OD) Regulations

The interim relaxations1 on OD were effective till March 31, 2021.Thereafter, extant OD Regulations of State Governments/ UTs are in force.

Interest Rate on SDF, WMA and OD

Interest rate on SDF, WMA and OD shall continue to be linked to the Policy rate of the Reserve Bank i.e., the Repo Rate. Interest will be charged for all the days the advance remains outstanding.

The prevailing rates are retained as given below: